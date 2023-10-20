From time to time, a old conspiracy theory resurrected adapted to modern times. With a camera always ready in your pocket to verify or deny these conspiracies, there are theories that languish and others that gain strength. Like the theory of the lights in the sky, which caused a small mass hysteria three years ago, the theory that we live in a simulation or “Matrix” takes advantage of the mobile camera as an ally.

Airun, a woman who sells “no taboos” finance courses and teaches Kundalini yoga classes, had been garnering thousands of views with her tutorials to get out of the Matrix. Suddenly, a long video in which she makes photos of the sky to show that we are in a video game It has gone viral and has ended up crossing the borders of TikTok.

The conspiracy: a motherboard is seen in the sky, we live in a simulation

“I saw a video on Instagram and at first I didn’t believe it, but then I started taking photos of the sky,” Airun explains in the video. “You have to see the real sky, no clouds, no chermails (sic) or anything.” Next, he takes some photos of the sky and edits them to increase contrast, black tones and sharpnesseliminating shadows and luminosity.

“What is this?”. Polygonal objects are seen in the sky after editing the photo; faint black structures between the blue tones. Airun’s explanation: “The motherboard of a computer, of a video game simulator. You live under a dome, you are in a simulation, it is a quantum world. We move by vibrations in different planes, this is a physical plane. We are in the 3D plane, but there are many.”

In the video, Airun finds the same defects in the curtain of a bar in Barcelona, ​​the back of a man on the beach and his own arm. Other people found similar objects and even shared their own images of the sky, edited following Airun parameters to reveal those strange patterns.

“Surprise, it’s everywhere. You have to wake up because what’s coming… we’re screwed if not,” warns Airun, who in other videos invites “distrust everything, even the northern lights”and especially traditional medicine: “they don’t want you healthy, they want you sick, they deteriorate your human health by increasing their financial health.”

Welcome to 1992, where compressed photos are lossy

No motherboard, no texture failure in a video game. More than 30 years have passed since its invention and we still have to explain what a JPEG is. “JPEG images use a lossy compression algorithm“, computer expert Eduardo Sanchís explains to Xataka. “In other lossless image formats, the image quality is always the same. “If the girl in the video did the same steps or filters on a RAW image, this wouldn’t happen.”

The compression of a JPEG it works dividing an image in small blocks of pixels. The algorithm analyzes each block to determine the average pixel color and brightness. It then creates a compressed representation of the block from that averaged data to reduce the image size.

The algorithm is not perfect and, in some cases, introduces defects that are known as “artifacts.” If there is a bright object in the sky, halos may appear. And if there is not much detail in the sky, as is the case with a flat, single-color sky, you can try to simplify the image, which sometimes leads to the loss of fine details already the formation of artifacts.

The same happens with HEIC formatwhich iPhones use by default, and mobile videos (especially mobile videos!), which are compressed using the H.264 codec or similar, sometimes very aggressively.

Pareidolia and pixels, a perfect cocktail for conspiracy

By taking compressed image parameters such as exposure and sharpness to the extreme, Airun and his followers modify pixels that were previously dark and blurry to make them appear clearer and more defined, making image artifacts even more evident.

Mistaking these artifacts for familiar patterns, such as those on a motherboard, is due to another common phenomenon in conspiracy theorists: pareidolia. It is our brain wanting to see patterns where there are none, like when some thought they saw a door on Mars or a smartphone at a Parcheesi concert in the 80s. And although not even NASA dares to state it categorically, it is probably the reason. why we associate unidentified aerial phenomena with flying saucers.

Do we live in a simulation, in a dome, in a video game? I don’t know, but what you see in the sky is not a motherboard, it is an algorithm from the 90s doing its job so that we can store thousands of photos of the sky on our phones when we are bored enough to come to that conclusion.

Image | airunserconscious (TikTok)

In Xataka | These are the four most widespread conspiracies in Black Spain