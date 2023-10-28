From time to time archeology leaves peculiar dance partners, as a study published in the journal Antiquity has just demonstrated. Its protagonists are neither more nor less than a handful of Cold War spy satellites and a network of Roman fortifications located in the Middle East. And yes, although the mixture may certainly be curious, its results are so surprising that they have given us a new approach to what the eastern border of the Empire was like.

Strange combinations, interesting results.

Like spy satellites? Yes, it may not be the most common tool when it comes to archaeological research, but that is what Professor Jesse Cana and his colleagues David D. Goodman and Carolin Ferwerda used when they set out to study the eastern border of the ancient Empire. To examine the trace left by the Romans in modern-day Syria and Iraq, they decided to use images taken decades ago by CORONA and HEXAGON, two US spy satellite programs in the middle of the Cold War, during the 60s and 70s.





Aerial photographs taken by Poidebard. A shows the fort at Qreiye; B a Roman fort and medieval caravanserai at Birke; C the strong at Tell Zenbil; and D a construction at Tell Brak.

And why did they use satellites? For its value. The satellite images of CORONA were collected between 1960 and 1972 and those of HEXAGON between 1970 and 1986 and represent a documentary treasure, as the authors of the study themselves acknowledge. “Because these images preserve a high-resolution stereoscopic perspective of a landscape that has been greatly affected by modern changes in land use, such as urban expansion, intensive agriculture and reservoir construction, they represent a unique resource for the research,” they point out.

Thanks to these images, experts were able to study in detail the landscapes of the northern Fertile Crescent. Its focus was on a wide region of 300,000 km2 that extends from western Syria to northern Iraq and covered enclaves already documented and others that were not yet documented. The analysis, of course, was possible because the satellite photographs have been declassified: those from CORONA have been declassified since the mid-1990s and those from HEXAGON became that status in 2011.

Are they the first to study the area? No. And although it may sound contradictory at first, that is one of the aspects that makes the study by Jesse Cana and his colleagues more interesting. About a century ago, in the 1920s, the Jesuit missionary and pioneer of aerial archeology Antoine Poidebard had already dedicated himself to flying over Iraq, Syria and Jordan to document ancient forts. All with the help of a biplane, a camera and a lot of intuition.

The result of this work was La Trace de Rome dans le desert de Syrie, a work from 1934 in which Poidebard presents hundreds of forts and previously unknown elements in an area more than a thousand kilometers long that extends along the ancient Roman border. , you file it. Specifically, he documented 116 forts that he believed were mostly built during the 2nd or 3rd centuries AD.





Images from the CORONA program included in the study.





Fort distribution maps. Above are those documented by Poidebard in 1934. Below are those found with the help of satellite images.

And what do the satellites show? The images taken between the 60s and 80s by the CORONA and HEXAGON programs have allowed researchers to go further, however. Quite a bit further, in fact. As detailed in the article just published in Antiquity, Jesse Cana and his colleagues have detected 396 forts or similar archaeological locations that had not been previously identified on the desert margins of Syria and northwest Iraq.

And like the constructions recorded in the 1920s, they are mostly square fortifications with sides measuring between 50 and 80 m, although experts speak of much larger structures, with sides of up to 200 m.

“Our research has identified 396 archaeological features that appear very similar to the forts first documented by Poidebard. These likely forts include 290 across the entire 300,000 square kilometer study region and 106 likely forts within the smaller study area. and intensive care of western Syrian Jazireh,” the experts note.

¿Why is it so important? For several reasons. First, for the value of the discovery itself, which adds a good handful of new constructions to the archaeological catalog of the region. Second, because it allows us to become aware of the risks faced by the preservation of this type of construction. By mapping the already known sites, the researchers tried to locate the forts recorded in 1934 by Poidebard, but it was not easy.

And not only because the French placed them on small-scale maps without too many references. The task was arduous – Cana and his colleagues acknowledge – because “many sites were damaged by the intensification of land use in the decades after the 1920s, which made them less visible or completely absent in satellite images taken in the years 60”. In the CORONA photographs they were only able to identify remains of a small part of the forts: 38 of the 116 counted by Poidebard.

But… Is there more? Yes. There is one more reason why the CORONA and HEXAGON spyware images are so important. In fact it is probably the most important of all. The new drawing of the fortifications that we have created thanks to the 396 newly discovered constructions allows us to better understand what the eastern forts of the Empire were like and what role they played. And it completely changes the image we had until now.

Examining the fortifications he located during his flights in the 1920s, Poidebard came to the conclusion that those constructions formed a defensive line probably drawn to repel incursions from the east. For Cana, Goodman and Ferwerda, the reading left by their new findings is, however, very different and shows that the forts served a different purpose.

What do they believe? “The appearance of these forts questions Poidebard’s defensive border thesis and suggests, instead, that the structures played a facilitating role in the movement of people and goods across the Syrian steppe,” the experts report. In his opinion, the distribution of the new forts does not support the French thesis that they composed a north-south layout along the eastern border of the Empire, but rather that they shaped an east-west line that followed the margins. of the interior desert and connected Mosul with Aleppo.

“Our findings strengthen an alternative hypothesis that such forts supported a caravan-based system of interregional trade, communication and military transportation. Like recent studies that ‘reimagine’ Roman borders as spaces of cultural exchange rather than barriers, we can consider “Similarly as the forts of the Syrian steppe allowed safe passage, offering water to camels and cattle and providing a place for weary travelers to eat, drink and sleep,” the study notes. Its authors acknowledge, however, that there are still “many questions.”

Images: David Shankbone (Wikipedia); Jesse Casana, David D. Goodman and Carolina Ferwerda and CORONA images courtesy of the US Geological Survey.

In Xataka: The Romans conquered the world, but in Galicia they found their greatest fear: a river that stole their memory