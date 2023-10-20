In the midst of a spiral of violence in the Middle East, triggered by the horror committed by Hamas and fueled by Israel’s brutal response in violation of international law, there is still room in Jewish society for a voice calling for peace.

Israel declares a state of war and indiscriminately bombs Palestinian civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip, killing over 1,200 in the first five days. Meanwhile, it completely blocks supplies of food, electricity and fuel, despite warnings from the World Health Organization that this will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

All this happens in reaction to the surprise attack carried out by Hamas starting from 7 October on Israeli territory, which shocked Israel, brutally killing over a thousand inhabitants, including soldiers and civilians, and capturing around 130 hostages residing in the territories bordering the Strip . There still exists, however, a call for peace in Israeli society, and it comes from the women of Women Wage Peace.

With its 45 thousand members, Women Wage Peace is the most participatory Israeli peace movement. Since 2014, after Operation Cast Lead against the Gaza Strip, he has called for efforts for a diplomatic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

We spoke with Avital Brown, member of the movement since its foundation and former member of the Strategy Committee: «We are devastated, but we don’t want a further escalation of violence. As peace activists, we continue to believe that war is not the solution: it is not the solution for them, Hamas, because they will not get what they want but only further destruction and death among their people, and it is not even a solution for we Israelis. There are no winners in war, so bring the kidnapped Israelis home and then stop it.”

Among the hostages currently held in the Strip, according to Brown, there could also be Vivian Silver, a 74-year-old member of Women Wage Peace and resident in one of the kibbutzim that flanks the borders of Gaza.

Silver has been a pacifist activist for over fifty years, in recent times she dedicated herself to taking sick people from the Strip who obtained rare exit permits to Israeli or West Bank hospitals. «I was in contact with her on Saturday morning, at 7 she told me that she was hiding behind her closet and that she could hear Hamas fighters outside the house. 11.07 is the time the last of us heard from her,” says Brown.

In the midst of this tragedy, the voices of these peace activists sound in stark contrast to the line adopted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. “Bibi” is determined to use every possible means to destroy the enemy, regardless of the more than two million civilians unrelated to the al-Aqsa Flood operation who live in the Strip.

The dynamics of Israeli internal politics focus in this phase on the composition of a government of national unity through an alliance with the opposition. The leader of the National Unity Party, a centrist force previously in the opposition, Benny Gantz said he was immediately available and an agreement for entry into the coalition was reached on Wednesday 11 October.

Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid and one of the main critics of the justice reform carried out by Likud and religious parties, is out for now. He had asked between the lines for the expulsion of extremists such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from the war cabinet, but it was not granted.

This is the Israeli political leadership now coming together to conduct what, Netanyahu is keen to point out, is not a military operation but a real war. A war triggered by the ferocious crimes of the fighters in the Strip and in which from day one, both sides in the conflict laid the foundations for spreading death and destruction, which no one in the Knesset seems to want to stem.

It is precisely to Netanyahu, a decisive figure in Israeli political life for over twenty years, that authoritative Israeli media such as Haaretz attribute part of the responsibility for the outbreak of this conflict. With a policy of violation of Palestinian rights and expansion of settlements, as well as through a bellicose attitude towards the Strip, the current prime minister would have exasperated the Palestinian population and contributed to triggering this tragedy.

Pacifists like Avital Brown, however, consider these analyzes of secondary importance: «In addition to individual political responsibilities, the general cause of these massacres is that we are in conflict and when there is conflict people use violence. What we want is to stop the violence. When we started to get in touch with Palestinian women’s associations, the premise we set was “without shame and without guilt”. Shame and guilt: that is, continuing to look at the past and incriminating someone will not get us anywhere.”

«I don’t want to talk about anything other than the fact that what happened is horrible, the war is horrible and Hamas must pay a price. Those of Hamas are not the Palestinians with whom we want peace. Now we are outraged by the massacres that were committed on October 7, but soon we will start to say loudly again that we want to look to the future, to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

The people with whom Women Wage Peace wants peace are that part of society beyond the walls built in the early 2000s to separate the Palestinian territories from Israel who, in the West Bank and Gaza, are asking to lay down their weapons. Among these is the West Bank-based women’s movement Women of the Sun.

Only three days before the outbreak of this conflict, on October 4, Israeli and Palestinian women demonstrated together in Jerusalem and on Neve Midbar beach, in the West Bank, says Brown: «They are Palestinian women who want peace like us, together we have marched in Jerusalem and on the Dead Sea, we presented the “Mothers’ Petition”, in which we maintain that as women and mothers we cannot support any type of violence.”

«While we asked our leadership to find a path to peace, we hugged and kissed. We are talking about Wednesday, just a few days ago – and he continues – Maintaining this solidarity will not be easy, but it has not been easy in the past either. Israelis and Palestinians have been dying for decades, we have overcome many challenges in recent years, as Israeli and Palestinian women we have asked ourselves many times whether we should continue talking to each other: the answer has always been “Yes”. It will be difficult but we will not stop, because many lives have been destroyed but there are even more lives that, if things do not change, will be in danger in the future. In short, we have no choice.”