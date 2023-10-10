Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi have returned to El Hormiguero loaded with projects. Among them, they have chatted with Pablo Motos about La Mesías, his latest series. This is the most recent work of this sentimental and creative couple, whose successes range from theater to cinema to television: La Veneno, Cardo, Vestidas de azul…

The presenter wanted to know how they manage to work together. “The truth is that we haven’t argued in a while,” said Calvo, who remembers that it did happen “quite a bit” in season 3 of Paquita Salas.

“When we started working together, when he shined at something I wanted to do it more”

Ambrossi wanted to delve deeper into this topic. “At the beginning, when we started working together, when he shined at something I wanted to do it more,” he confessed. He has acknowledged: “That didn’t give him or me space.” However, there came a point when he changed: “Little by little I realized that what I had to do is focus on what I am good at, on believing in what I do well.”

He has given as an example that he has “a more macro mind”, while Calvo “is more detailed.” “From that day on, I began to be able to admire what he did and I began to shine,” he stated.

Calvo wanted to summarize the key to working as a couple: “Know what the other person is better at than you and, instead of competing against it, treasure it.” Discover his message in full in the video!

“I still don’t have a healthy relationship with sex”

Furthermore, during the interview, Pablo Motos asked Ambrossi about his childhood, which was very marked by religion. The guest has confessed that at school they told him that his desires, because he was homosexual, were disgusting, a trauma that he still carries: “I still don’t have a healthy relationship with sex.”

He has even stated what happens to him when he goes down the street and sees a group of teenage boys. “I’m still scared,” said the director.