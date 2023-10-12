The planet we live on is on the limit. A recent report reveals that humanity has crossed six of the nine critical limits for maintaining Earth in a habitable state. There are still three, only three, that we have not crossed.

We are talking about essential factors that sustain life on our planet, from the quality of the air we breathe to the integrity of the soil that feeds us. According to an analysis published in ScienceAdvances, we are pushing our home outside its safe zone, and the effects are palpable. What are these limits and which ones have we not crossed yet?

The limits of habitability that we have already crossed

Biogeochemical flow: refers to the movement of vital elements such as nitrogen and phosphorus through nature. These elements support life, but our activities, such as agriculture and industry, have unbalanced their natural cycles. Climate change: A limit widely known and of which more and more awareness has been made. Our actions have altered the planet’s climate. Every storm, every extreme heat wave, reminds us that we have surpassed this limit. Balance of the biosphere: Biodiversity is decreasing at an alarming rate. Each species that disappears is a vital piece that disappears in a balanced and perfect gear. Although there is progress in recovering extinct species, they are undoubtedly not enough to mitigate those that disappear. Changes in the Earth system: Deforestation and uncontrolled urbanization alter the landscape of our home. If before we saw expansive forests, now we see agricultural fields and expanding cities. Fresh water flows: Our rivers and lakes are feeling the pressure. A resource we take for granted, but one that is rapidly depleting. Currently we have plenty of examples in our country like Doñana. Alteration of the phosphorus cycle: As with biogeochemical flux, excess phosphorus, mostly from fertilizers, is affecting our aquatic ecosystems. It manifests itself in the excessive proliferation of algae, which when they die and decompose, deplete the oxygen in the water, causing the death of fish and other aquatic beings.

The limits of habitability that we have not yet crossed

DepositPhotos

Aerosol atmospheric load: Despite growing concerns about air pollution, particularly in densely populated urban areas, we are still within a safe range when it comes to atmospheric aerosol loading. They affect cloud formation, rainfall patterns and play an essential role in global thermal balance. New chemicals: From pesticides to plastics and beyond, our dependence on chemicals is undeniable. However, despite the risks associated with the unregulated release of these chemicals, we have not yet reached a point of no return, according to the study. Changes in the ozone layer: For decades, the ozone layer has been a global concern. This layer, which protects life on Earth from the sun’s ultraviolet rays, has been threatened by chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons. Thanks to international measures such as the Montreal Protocol, we have managed to stabilize and even begin to repair our protective barrier.

These nine boundaries draw a map to protect and preserve our planet. “Every boundary we cross increases the risk of triggering catastrophic changes,” notes ScienceAdvances. While the situation is worrying, it also offers us a call to action.

The key is to recognize the seriousness of the problem and act accordingly. Science provides us with the tools; Now it is society’s responsibility to take action.

As we work together to restore and protect these boundaries, we also protect our only home and ensure a brighter, more livable future.