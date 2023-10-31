14 years have passed since the first Avatar film amazed with its extremely advanced visual technology. Although it had its official Ubisoft video game, it went quite unnoticed. Now, after the success of Avatar: The Sense of Water, the Na’vi playable universe is looking for a new opportunity with the very promising Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora para PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

On this occasion, the events are somewhat earlier than what we are told in the second film, with an unknown na’vi as the protagonist. She was trained by the GDR and then put to sleep in suspended animation. Several years later, she wakes up alone and disoriented.

Little by little, you must collaborate with the resistance to stop the GDR in their attempt to exploit the frontera occidentalan area of ​​the planet Pandora that has not been seen in the movies.

Us We have been able to test the game in a session of about 2 hours, to get an idea of ​​how its main development, its secondary missions and the exploration of the world work. In this session, we had to search for a series of natural ingredients on Pandora, learn to link to an ikran to fly with it and sabotage a facility in the GDR.

The first thing that stands out is that The vast majority of the time we play in subjective view (unlike the original game, which was in third person), which seeks to immerse us more in the Pandora’s life.

This is important, because We will have a huge natural environment that we can explore at willwhether to collect resources, to search for abandoned bases or to find other secondary missions.

In fact, since the environment is so large and, logically, so “Martian” to our eyes, It will be key to resort to our compass, the general map of the pause menu and our na’vi instinctwhich we access by pressing a button and which shows us with a pillar of light the location of our main objective, in addition to the animal tracks nearby, among other clues.

It also helps us detect if there are plants or animals nearby that we can scan for our database, or interact with them to, for example, pluck fruits. This facet of “harvest” varies its result depending on the time of day or the care with which we pluck them, through a simple mini-game. Thus, the fruits can be in better condition and help us more.

When exploring, we must also take into account that some plants can be touched to help us climb and some even act as a “spring” to make us jump higher. There are also toxic ones, so you have to scan often and be careful.

On the huge map, we can find our base of operations, in the large tree, where we can interact with other Na’vi or human allies. It is there where we can improve our devices or access a good amount of side missions that help us level up and improve our skills.

With the materials we collect, we can manufacture ammunition on the fly, something that will be crucial when we come across hostile animals or GDR patrols. Logically, we can hunt animals whenever we want to take advantage of their nutrients. When collecting them, our character will give thanks for those foods. Remember that we are one with nature…

With other animals, we can try to appease them and slowly approach them, while we talk to them to calm them down. Achieving it requires a lot of patience, really.

Peaceful yes, but if you have to shoot, you shoot

We have talked to you before about weapons and, as you will suppose, We will have at our disposal both tribal bows from the Na’vi and firearms from the GDR. The fire ones are more forceful but it will be difficult to find ammunition, while the bows allow you to make ammunition easily and there are those designed for short distances, but a more “sniper” style, etc.

Of course, although the na’vi are tremendously agile and versatile, We will have to use the coconut to attack the soldiers, because a couple of them with their giant fuses can dispatch us in a second. By the way, to heal ourselves, we have to eat what we have on hand in our inventory, as long as they give us a break.

All of these facets could be seen in the first mission we played and, although we recognize that At first it is somewhat disconcerting to face so many unknown beingsLittle by little we are getting used to such a different world.

The key is to be aware of all the resources at our disposal and take advantage of them. If we explore little by little, we will discover everything from tiny animals to enormous and fascinating masses.

In any case, the second mission was much more interesting: we had to climb a gigantic mountain to find the ikran to which we must link ourselvesto get closer to him little by little and strengthen the bond.

As expected, here it is our turn visit the iconic floating rocks and it is where the platform facet of the gamewith vertigo jumps that can make us fall into the void, but also some spatial puzzle in which to find the plants that open the way for us.

It was also here where The game stood out more visually, with settings full of light, color…and height, of course! Provides a mix of fear and fascination ascending little by little up this mountain, while epic music accompanies us.

Welcome to Pandora Airlines

Once at the top and with the ikran “dominao”, the desired part of flight, this time in third personin which we can easily direct our mount to accelerate at full speed (although that will tire it after a while, of course) or dive to give us both a spectacle and a strategic change of position.

In full flight, we can both feed the ikran to heal its wounds how to shoot enemieswhich is surprisingly comfortable, even with quick weapon changes.

Moving non-stop and targeting bad guys will become increasingly important, whether for shoot down small drones or explode huge helicopters. You know: shooting at the propellers will make them fall much faster, but we can also aim directly at the soldiers who shoot at us from them to nip enemy fire in the bud.

As you would guess, We found these flight parts to be the most fun part so far, but you also have to combine them with moments in which you go down to a surface to sabotage some GDR machinery. This is done with a scanner that we can activate to start a minigame in which we follow a circuit with the stick to complete the task.

Once we have the objective uncovered, we will have to shoot it, mount the ikran and get away before everything explodes, in a fast and spectacular dynamic. We can get off the ikran whenever we want and call him so that it can search for us with a press of the D-pad, even in the middle of a fall.

With all these playable routines internalized, we face the last part of the preview session, consisting of infiltrate a huge base in the GDR to disable several key machinery.

Sure, we could fly our ikran overhead and shoot wildly or use our weapons from the ground, but the base is heavily protected and they can call in reinforcements, so The ideal is to be very stealthy, use our senses to see who is patrolling. and where and advance little by little, without being detected.

Without a doubt, this is the most “Assassin’s Creed” part of the game (although we admit that it is not the only one that has reminded us of that franchise) and It is essential to have patience to take advantage of the gaps between enemy surveillance.

The Great Mother of all adventures

So, as you can see, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora seems a broad game, with many playable facets to discover…And we are sure that we have only seen a small percentage of what it has to offer us.

Okay, it’s true that maybe the “plantilla Ubisoft“in the game design (as we say, it may remind you of Assassin’s or Far Cry), but what we have seen is very spectacularvaried and full of possibilities for experimentation.

On December 7 We will discover to what extent we can feel part of this world and how much it can take advantage of the most recent consoles (we play by streaming from a PC), so that when we put ourselves at the controls of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora we can say “I see you.”