It is possible that you, dear reader, have noticed that as you have gone from listening to music on vinyl to doing so on cassettes, CDs and MP3s to ending up in the arms of streaming, the songs seem to last less and less. And if you are especially observant, perhaps you have also noticed that the choruses arrive earlier and earlier.

We have noticed it too. We have started to pull data to corroborate it.

You are right.

Streaming encourages brevity

For this article we have taken the hundred songs that make up Billboard’s Top 100 in four selected years: 2022, the last full calendar year, and five ten-year jumps back. From there we have recorded the duration of all those songs and we have done a small analysis on those durations based on each year.

For the rest of the article we have focused on the last four rankings (1992-2022) to facilitate the readability of the data. In the 1970s and 1980s we saw an increase in durations driven by the success of heavier genres (hard rock, progressive rock, opera rock…). From there, the downward trend that we have been dragging for three decades due to different factors, but accentuated in recent years.

First of all, a revealing fact: the average number of songs on the Billboard Hot 100 has not stopped falling. In the early nineties she exceeded four and a half minutes (272 seconds). From there he fell until he didn’t even reach four and a half minutes (199 seconds).

This is not a coincidence and has to do with how the transition to music streaming has changed the incentives for musicians and their entire industry. For example, with pay per play: Spotify counts every listen longer than 30 seconds as a play.

If it costs an artist, on average, ten hours of work for each minute of a song, to give round figures and knowing that reality is more complex, they may be tempted to create three three-minute songs instead of two four-minute songs. and a half. It will cost you about the same effort, but you will have one more piece to monetize.

Then there are the algorithms of the streaming platforms, which reward songs that are listened to in their entirety, a way to keep people busy listening to music with fewer skips, which results in fewer royalties to pay, the key that decide whether Spotify is profitable as a company or not.

Besides, the choruses usually come earlier, the result of our dwindling attention span and how easy it is for us to change stimuli when the present is unsatisfactory. Short videos have changed the way movies tell stories, and the flat-rate subscription to countless music has given us a short fuse to hit the ‘next song’ button.

And there is another explanation for the rise of the early chorus: it is what usually ends up on TikTok, a very important player for musical discovery, but not for reproducing complete songs, but only the catchiest fragments, as reflected in an analysis by Billboard itself. . It will be easier to want to share them if they have been heard before, for which we go to the previous point: they have to arrive early. Either that, or they risk not being heard.

This has resulted in Very short songs, which were once residual, are today an increasingly widespread custom. On Billboard’s Hot 100 from last year there are 37 songs shorter than three minutes, the minimum psychological barrier. In 2012, 2002 and 1992 there were the same number of songs with this duration: only two.

One would say that sometimes the song is even taken beyond a minute and a half to maintain minimums, and there are even those who skip it. This is what rapper Lil Yachty did with the song ‘Poland’, released at the end of 2022. It lasts less than a minute and a half.

On the other side of the scale, very honorable exceptions like the singer (wait, let me stand up) Taylor Swift, who placed a song lasting more than ten minutes, ‘All Too Well’, on the Hot 100 last year.

But they are just that, exceptions. Songs no longer of ten, but simply longer than four minutes, have gone from being almost three quarters of the ranking to barely exceeding 10%.

And if we raise the bar to five minutes, of the 24 songs that were in the ranking in 1992 we have gone down to only two.

And here we are: more songs than before, but shorter, earlier choruses that encourage being discovered and shared to obtain the virtuous circle: they discover me on TikTok, they listen to me on Spotify. And in the time when I used to release ten songs, I now release fifteen.

We say goodbye with the table that includes all the songs used for this article.

