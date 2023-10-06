Plastic production has grown exponentially over the last 70 years. That is why we do not find it strange that microplastics appear more and more frequently in our environment and in increasingly unexpected places. The last of them, a cave closed to the public since 1993.

30 years later. A team of researchers has discovered microplastics in the depths of a cave in the state of Missouri, in the United States. The surprising thing about the discovery is that this cave had remained closed to human access for the last three decades.

9.2 pieces per liter of water. Cliff’s cave had been closed to the public since 1993, a fact that, according to a team of researchers, did not prevent the arrival of microplastics inside. The analyzes revealed an average concentration of microplastics of 9.2 pieces per liter of water in the caves.

Microplastics were present in various places in the cave, but the places near the entrance and the sediments were the places where the team found the highest concentrations. In fact, 99% of microplastics were found in sediments.

This is stated in a press release by Elizabeth Hasenmueller, member of the team responsible for the research: “99% of the microplastic remains that we found in the cave were preserved in the sediment; “only a very small fraction of the plastic was in the water.”

How is it possible? Hasenmueller and his team have published the details of their research in two articles in two scientific journals. The first in August in Water Research and the second at the beginning of the month in Science of The Total Environment.

As the researchers explain, plastic remains would accumulate at the entrance of the cave from nearby populated areas. Small floods would have been responsible for causing microplastics from the entrance to enter deeper areas of the cave. Once there they would have been deposited little by little at the bottom along with other sediments.

From the surface to the subsoil. This research is one of the few carried out focusing on the subsurface instead of the surface, and this is a phenomenon that has traditionally been associated with surface waters, from oceans to rivers and lakes.

However, Hasenmueller explains, “one of the most understudied areas in this field relates to what happens beneath the surface in terms of microplastic pollution. (…) Over the last few years, my research team has focused on trying to understand the prevalence and transport of microplastic in these underground environments.”

A growing problem. Microplastics are small pieces of plastic of various origin with a size less than 5 millimeters. Over the last few years we have begun to become aware of its ubiquity.

Not only have we found them in the water we drink, they have even been detected in rainwater and in different animal species such as fish and, of course, humans. We do not know the effects of this contamination on our health and the environment, but concern is increasing with new findings.

From the subsoil to the surface. We might think that the appearance of these plastics in a cave should not worry us. It might seem like nature is “burying” the problem. Nothing is further from reality.

Groundwater like that in Cliff Cave often reaches aquifers. Aquifers are one of the key sources of fresh water in many regions of the world, from the United States to the Iberian Peninsula. These aquifers are used for human consumption and agriculture, so these microplastics can return to us relatively easily.

To this we must add that caves are not independent ecosystems. Pollution in these places can affect the life that lives there, from small reptiles to mammals such as bats.

