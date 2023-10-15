The life of those of us who live in the cities of 2023 may be very different from that of the inhabitants of Ancient Egypt, but we do have something in common: the taste for a good drink. That beer was a popular drink in the land of the pharaohs is well known. Not long ago, a huge 5,100-year-old factory was found there, the oldest known to date, and it is also known that the amber liquid was a triumph among people of all ages, classes and conditions. We have even managed to use ancient yeasts to find out what flavors they liked.

Thanks to a new discovery in Abydos we can now better understand another of the drinks present in Ancient Egypt, this one, more exclusive: wine.

A peculiar discovery. Excavations in Egypt have accustomed us to great, fascinating and very diverse discoveries, but that does not mean that we continue to be surprised by finds like the one they have just achieved in Abydos, Sohag. There an Egyptian, German and Austrian archaeological mission has just discovered hundreds of intact wine jars. “They are large in size and in good condition,” says Mustafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, in an official note.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities specifies that the containers are closed, they had never been opened and inside they preserved remains of 5,000-year-old wine. Although it does not provide much more information, the Egyptian authorities have published several photos showing the excavations, the half-buried jars and a handful of well-preserved seeds.

Did it come from ancient Egypt? That’s how it is. When we think of wine we often associate it with Greco-Roman culture, but its history long predates the Greeks and the ancient Egyptians play a relevant role. To advance its study, in fact, the EU funded a project, Ancient Egypt’s Wine Rebirth, which was dedicated to studying how wines were made and preserved during the predynastic periods (3800-3300 BC) and the New Kingdom (1539-1075 BC). ).

It is known that wine was used at festivals, special occasions and in offerings to the gods and the dead. Also of its value as a ceremonial drink. And if in 2022 we locate a large beer factory, the excavations in the country of the pharaohs have also left us important wineries. In 2019, the discovery of a 2,000-year-old vessel in the Nile Delta with vessels for wine making was announced.

Where have they found them? The new find is interesting both for what it shows and where it shows it. The discovery was made in Umm al-Qaab, Abydos, in the tomb of Queen Merneith, of the First Dynasty, a tomb of bricks, clay and boards. In addition to the jars with remains of wine, archaeologists located funerary furniture and information about its owner and era.

Two tombs are attributed to Merneith (c. 2925 BC): one at Abydos and one at Saqqara. Christiana Kohler, head of the Umm al-Qaab mission, remembers that in Abydos a group of 41 tombs intended for her servants were located next to her tomb. “The study of the inscriptions on one of the tablets found inside the tomb showed that the queen had a great position, since she was responsible for the central government offices,” the statement added.

A fascinating character. Merneith, or Merit-Neith, served as consort and regent and was the mother of King Den, of the First Dynasty. From the University College London they remember that she has her own tomb in the royal cemetery of Abydos and is mentioned in a seal of the necropolis among the leaders from Narmer to Den, which would indicate that he reigned for a few years. The information is relevant because it could make Merneith the first ruler of Egypt and adds her name to other great leaders, such as Neferusobek, Hatshepsut or Cleopatra.

That his name appears on the Palermo Stone, which contains the list of kings of early Egypt, suggests to some experts that he became a ruler.

Images: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

