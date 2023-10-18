Social networks may not be going through their best moment of popularity, but they continue to fulfill their function: connecting people. Social networks have therefore been protagonists of an astronomical event never before detected by our planet’s telescopes: the collision of two exoplanets.

1,800 light years away. A team of astronomers has been able to detect, for the first time and by chance, the collision of two exoplanets. The planets were orbiting a star (named ASASSN-21qj) located in our galaxy, 1,800 light years from us.

A cosmic coincidence. The crash could very well have gone unnoticed if it weren’t for a coincidence: an amateur astronomer was observing the system and realized that something strange was happening.

Specifically, the brightness that the star emitted had intensified in the infrared range of the spectrum, only to, almost three years later, dim in the visible spectrum. The amateur astronomer commented on this curiosity on his social networks in a post that caught the attention of other astronomers who gathered a group to investigate the circumstance.

“An astronomer on social media noted that the star had illuminated in the infrared for more than 1,000 days before optically fading. I knew then that this was an unusual event,” says Matthew Kenworthy, a member of this team, in a press release.

Frost giants. Now, this team has published the details of the follow-up of this unique event in which they explain its origin: the collision between two exoplanets. According to the models used, the planets that collided were two ice giants.

According to the team responsible for the discovery, the infrared brightness peak would have been caused by a synnesia, a mass of incandescent rock resulting from the violence of the collision between the two planets. This object could have a mass similar to that of Neptune and would rotate on itself at high speed.

Astronomers believe that ASASSN-21qj is a relatively young star, about 300 million years old. Its dimming in the visible spectrum would correspond to the passage of debris released by the collision, eclipsing this star.

A new planet. Astronomers believe that during the three years after its formation, this object’s temperature would be around 700º Celsius and then cool down. The final result would be a new planet, the result of this cosmic collision.

Details of the work have been published in an article in the journal Nature.

One eye still on the system. The team of astronomers also assured that they will continue to pay attention to the evolution of this system. The team believes that over the next few years, telescopes like the James Webb will be able to observe how the cloud of dust and rocks created after the collision dissipates.

According to , another of the co-authors of the study, observing the development of events will be fascinating. “Ultimately, the mass of materials around the remnant could condense to form a convoy of moons that will orbit this new planet.”

All of this will allow us to better understand the process of planetary formation, and may even help us understand how our own solar system was formed and how the different planets, satellites and asteroids that make it up reached their respective orbits.

Imagen | Mark Garlick