¿How is going the weekend? And the wait for the most beloved Nintendo Switch game for this last part of the year? Make no mistake, we are talking about a title that will do wonders for many gamers and fans of Nintendo; Super Mario Bros. Wonder. What did we think? Our collaborator Ludens has a lot to say about it, so don’t miss it, as there are very curious comments about the great new adventure of Mario and company.

We have already been able to enjoy the long-awaited and promising Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Ludens made an exciting visit to the Japan Weekend from Madrid last weekend, and has brought us some statements that are capable of leaving our teeth even longer than we already had them. has been able to prove a demo of Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich for those people who still don’t know it, is the next and imminent release from the famous franchise Nintendo; Super Mario.

He has not skimped on praise, understandably, to describe the amazing gameplay of Super Mario Bros. Wonderand highlighted the importance of Wonder Flower in the game. This item is capable of changing the gameplay and it is far from being a typical Mario structure, as one might believe. Furthermore, among all this, we are also encouraged to keep our eyes wide open regarding this installment, because it can provide tons of fun.

Hopefully, in these last few days we will be able to liven up the wait in a much more optimal way with the amount of content we have in relation to this title. Mario’s new adventure promises to be unforgettable and you have to be well prepared.

Are you ready to jump in and explore the world of Super Mario like never before? What do you think of this delivery? We read you in the comments.