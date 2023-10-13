The list of candidates to be the next Agent 007 It continues to expand without us having any clues as to who will finally take the prize. It is true that some actors have more “votes” than others, but for the moment the identity of who will be in charge of giving life to James Bond in the near future remains a true mystery.

To add even more excitement to things, today we are going to look at another of the latest candidates, or so the British press claims, of course. An actor who is currently one of the fashionable characters in Netflix. From the cover photo, you may have already recognized it, right?

Omar Sy, new to the pools

If we ask you to think of someone with “skills” similar to those of James Bond and who is now “covering” on Netflix… it is likely that Omar Sy, or rather, Assane Diop, will come to mind. He is the undisputed protagonist of Lupin, the platform series that has just released its third season and is one of the great successes of the content service.

Much of that popularity undoubtedly lies in the aforementioned actor. And it is that Omar Sy He is charismatic, has stage presence and carries a large part of the show on his shoulders, where the protagonist is a very intelligent, skilled character and is capable of taking justice into his own hands with the viewer’s approval. All of this is what someone like our mythical Agent 007 embodies – in fact, many have said that Lupine is the James Bond of the French.

For all this, the British press began to echo that he could be a good candidate to star in the next films in the saga. Qualities, as we have said, are not lacking, and it is true that for a long time it has been said that the franchise deserved a change registration with an actor of color who would provide greater diversity to the character.

In this last sense, it would rival Idris Elba y Regé-Jean Page, two of the most repeated actors on the famous list of James Bond candidates. And what would you think of his choice?

How is the list of James Bond candidates going?

It is not the first time that we have reviewed here the list of possible faces that could give life to James Bond, but since we still do not have a chosen one and new names are added – it is clearly visible -, it does not hurt to review it again.

Along with Omar Sy, these are the ones that are most popular today:

Idris Elba: Due to elegance, age and experience, he is one of the most popular actors in the pools. If we take into account the supposed intention of looking for a black James Bond, it adds points.

Regé-Jean Page: After his success in The Bridgertons (Netflix), he began to make waves. His miscegenation, again following the theory mentioned above, helps.

Tom Hardy: another favorite face that is always in the pools. Attractive, used to action roles and cheeky (perhaps too much).

Richard Madden: After giving life to the firstborn of the Starks and Ikaris, he is another actor that the public really likes.

Henry Cavill: another great favorite, for his physical attractiveness, his friendliness and because suits look great on him – why not say it.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Some even say that he is already preparing for the role in the gym to have a physique that suits the character.

Tom Hiddleston: Our beloved Loki has proven to be a versatile and solvent actor, who adapts to all types of scenarios and with a very British air.

Tom Ellis: The actor in charge of giving life to Lucifer has appeal and even a change.org in which signatures were collected to give him the role.

What is your favorite?