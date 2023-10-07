In its day, back in the 16th century, the San Giacomo di Galizia was a warship manufactured in Naples, a ship 34 meters long and 11 meters wide that traveled with a crew of several hundred men. Today, more than 400 years after her shipwreck off the Galician coast, she is something very different: a “window to the past.” Or at least that is what the CSIC experts who have dedicated themselves to investigating the wreck and analyzing its materials and what remains of its cargo consider it, small vestiges that help them explain what life was like on a 16th century galleon. .

Thanks to them today we can know, for example, what was the menu that used to be served on board the San Giacomo di Galizia before ending up at the bottom of the Atlantic.

What is the San Giacomo di Galizia? A wreck with considerable historical value. Today it may be nothing more than a pile of remains resting in the Atlantic, off the coast of Galicia, but in its day the San Giacomo di Galizia was a warship significantly larger than La Pinta, La Niña or La Niña. Santa María, the boats that Christopher Columbus used on his voyage in 1492. According to a presentation published on the CSIC’s own website, the galleon measured 33.4 meters in length by 11.4 m in breadth with a tonnage of 1,090 tons.

“A sophisticated floating war machine from the 16th century,” experts say, a Neapolitan-made vessel capable of carrying several hundred crew members on board. Her strength, however, did not prevent her from ending up in the worst possible way: underwater. She sank in November 1597 off the Galician coast after fighting with three Dutch ships and one British ship and taking refuge shortly after, already damaged, in Ribadeo. Her remains now rest in the estuary of that town.





Why is it news? Because where most of us would see the remains of an old sunken galleon, the CSIC has found a true “window to the past.” Its experts have been studying the remains of the ship for some time, an exhaustive analysis work that is carried out simultaneously in the depths of the sea, in the laboratories and in the archives that have allowed us to better understand the history of the ship. They have reasons to do so. As the CSIC recognizes, the underwater site provides an “exceptional” opportunity to study a 16th century warship.

Sites such as that of San Giacomo di Galizia – claims Ana Crespo Solana, from the Institute of History (IH-CSIC) – offer authentic “historical time capsules” that help us go back centuries and peer into what life was like on a galleon of late 16th century. “They offer a wealth of data on the material culture of the time, the dynamics on board, maritime practices, commercial networks, nautical behaviors and knowledge.”

And what have they found? A valuable clue about how the crew of a 16th century galleon fed. During its analysis, the CSIC recovered 78 animal bones from the remains of the San Giacomo, a find that may seem minor but has a lot to tell us about the customs on board the ship. After analyzing the remains at the Archaeobiology Laboratory, experts discovered that these remains belong to cows, lambs, pigs, a goose and a hake.

What does that tell us? First, that cattle had a fundamental role as a source of protein for the crew. Second, given the high number of cow remains found at the Ribadeo site, beef was probably one of the meats most often served in the ship’s dining room.

There is more? Yes. The researchers have not only identified which animals the bones belong to, they have also drawn very interesting conclusions from their analysis. One of the most curious is that they have recognized parts of animals with a low “meat value”, such as skulls or distal extremities of the legs. Again, it may seem like an irrelevant finding, but for the CSIC it raises an interesting possibility: that parts of animals with so little meat, so lean that it is difficult to believe that someone would have included them on a list to supply the pantry, have been discovered, does this mean that the galleon was transporting live cattle?

Menus based on range? The presence of cattle on board the San Giacomo is not the only idea that the CSIC is throwing around. When analyzing the bones, the scientists observed chopping marks that led them to think of small, manageable portions of meat, which in turn made them consider that the most common cooking methods were boiling and stewing. Of course, the portions could have varied depending on the position held by the diner.

“The data denote the probable consumption of tender beef and lamb meat, indicating differences between the diet of high-ranking officers and the rest of the crew,” adds the CSIC, which slips another idea: the experts recovered a tarsus metatarsus of goose, a bone without “meat yield” that leads them again to think that there could be live poultry on the ship. And not only that. The discovery of a hake vertebra also encourages them to speculate that the boat could have a supply of dried fish for its trips.

Is it all food? No. During their analysis, Ana Crespo, Marta Moreno and Sagrario Martínez, the three CSIC experts—the first two from the IH, the third from the IEM—who have led the investigation, found ceramic pieces. Specifically, they have found fragments of Portuguese manufacture, vessels to store water and preserve food during sea voyages.

“The study of ceramics and some metal pieces points to different production techniques and an important chain of knowledge and labor in their production,” says Crespo. The chemical and mineral analysis also showed pieces that could have been used to store oil and tableware that demonstrate the use of ceramics in the daily life of a military ship.

Cover images: Christine Heamagi (MALtd), ForSEAdiscovery-CSIC Project / Xunta of Galicia and Wikipedia

