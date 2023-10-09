We discover the formula that led Winston to rule the New York Continental and how all this leads us to John Wick

Have you ever wondered what happens when the doors of the mythical New York Mainland? In a series of just three episodes, after reaching the end of ‘The Continental’ we have enjoyed a feast of action and mystery that leads to an explosive outcome. The result? Revelations that shake the John Wick universe like never before.

From killing machines to unexpected allies, this series has given us a tasty mix of characters that come and go in the blink of an eye. But Winston and Charon They remain, and their story comes together in an unexpected way, generating a connection with John Wick.

The end of ‘The Continental’ and its connection with John Wick

Winston takes control of the Continental: The axis of the series focuses on how Winston takes over the Continental, overthrowing Cormac, a ruthless character played by Mel Gibson. On this trip, his own Winston allies himself with Charon, a character who becomes the face of loyalty and who shows sound judgment when choosing his alliance. The result is a partnership that will last for decades.

The dilemma of the High Table and the gold mold: At the end of the series, we discover that Winston keeps in his possession a mold for gold coins that are used in the Continental and that the High Table craves. This artifact becomes the power factor that allows Winston to maintain control of the hotel, although it remains up in the air whether this resource allowed him to negotiate with the High Table in the future.

KD’s Unsolved Mysteries: Who really is KD? This enigmatic police officer, obsessed with Frankie and Winston, is revealed at the end of the series. Behind her mystery, she finds a family destroyed by a fire that Frankie and Winston could have caused. KD is offered a kind of redemption when he discovers the truth behind the incident, just before her enigmatic disappearance.

The outcome of Lou and his double life: Lou’s (Jessica Allain) story might seem disconnected, but her presence adds a spark of action to the series. After defeating Hensel in an exciting confrontation, Lou symbolizes a link with the past. The outcome of his story is bittersweet; She faces the reality that her father was a murderer, but also finds a solution that gives new meaning to her life.

Yen’s quest for revenge: Played by Nhung Kate, Yen becomes a crucial character in the plot. Her journey of redemption and revenge takes us back to Frankie, the love that gave new meaning to her life. Yen becomes the victor in a deadly duel with Greta, a confrontation that culminates in an explosion that is clearly inspired by the scene from her Vietnamese past.

The Enigmas of the Continental

In addition to being a luxurious stop for murderers and criminals, the Continental Hotel hides more than it shows. From a sophisticated security system to an impenetrable safe, everything in this building is a puzzle to solve. And let’s not forget that this hotel also acts as a neutral intermediary in the criminal world, a sanctuary where weapons must remain holstered. Over the years, the hotel has been the scene of numerous clandestine battles, intrigues and fragile alliances that defined New York’s criminal underworld.

If there is one thing that has been proven after watching the end of ‘The Continental’, it is that in this universe, nothing is as it seems. It has left us craving more, despite its short duration. And for the fans the John Wick, the series has built a solid bridge that leads us back to the man, the myth, the legendary murderer. Now we just have to wait to see what else this universe full of bullets, betrayals and, of course, dogs has in store for us.