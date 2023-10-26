On Thursday in the journal Antiquity, a group of scientists coordinated by the archaeologist Jesse Casana of the University of Dartmouth, in the United States, published a study in which they announced that they had discovered 396 structures from the Roman age which were previously unknown thanks to the analysis of thousands of photos taken by a US military satellite during the Cold War.

For convenience, Casana calls these structures “forts” because they were fortified, that is, they had walls that protected their internal environments. The forts examined in the study were found by examining a territory that extends for approximately 300 thousand square kilometers between today’s Syria, Iraq and Turkey, in what was its easternmost frontier. It is not possible to be certain that all 396 structures are actually Roman forts before having excavated them. But Casana, who is a scholar well known for his satellite analyses, says he has identified precise architectural models that are found almost identical in all the forts in the region.

The area on which the study focused is perhaps the least studied by archaeologists who deal with the Roman age: both because it is less accessible than most of the former territories of the Empire, which are mainly found in Europe, and because different structures and settlements are located in desert areas, therefore extremely difficult to reach. Also for these reasons, knowledge of how people lived in those parts in Roman times is rather scarce.

Casana’s study could call into question, for example, what we know about how the Empire conceived of its borders in the eastern part: based on his findings Casana believes that the forts were not part of a defensive system, that is, of a kind of a rigid border, as many historians of the Empire still think today.

The Roman Empire conquered much of present-day Syria and Iraq under the emperor Trajan, between 115 and 116 AD, but it was only with Septimius Severus, towards the end of the second century AD, that it became an organized province connected with rest of the Empire, called Mesopotamia. This area remained under Roman influence practically until the formation of the Islamic kingdoms in the seventh century.

For a long time the area remained almost inaccessible to students of Western history, except for a few isolated excavations. Much of the archaeological knowledge about the Roman period is still owed today to Antoine Poidebard, an archaeologist and Jesuit priest who between 1925 and 1932 flew over the region with a biplane taking thousands of photos of what he believed to be Roman-era structures.

For some years, however, the United States government has declassified tens of thousands of images taken by its CORONA and HEXAGON satellite programs between the 1960s and 1980s: and in the enormous archive of images available in high definition, Casana and his group they identified and analyzed those that showed ancient Mesopotamia.

An initial analysis, we read in the study, had led to the identification of approximately 4,500 sites that could host a Roman fort: «At that point we began a systematic work by dividing the study area into quadrants of 5 by 5 kilometers, and investigating each quadrant manually.” «Each site was then classified based on morphological criteria such as its shape, the presence of accumulations of material, soil erosion patterns and the presence of architectural structures». From this analysis, 396 new structures emerged that Casana and his research team believe they can identify with a high degree of certainty as Roman-era forts.

The most common shape identified by the study is that of a square structure, with sides measuring between 50 and 80 metres. “These are often isolated buildings, far from other obvious archaeological structures, and frequently located in marginal environments with little trace of other ancient and modern settlements,” we read in the study.

Larger structures, with sides up to 200 meters long, were also discovered in the study, none of which were previously known.

The concentration of forts in some specific areas allowed Casana to make some hypotheses on the Roman presence in the region. For example, he confirmed the importance of the road built by the emperor Diocletian around 298 AD to connect Raqqa and Damascus, in modern-day Syria: the study identified some forts near the route of the ancient road. But most of the structures identified were found in areas where there had not been many traces of the Roman presence until now: especially on today’s border between Syria and Turkey, and in the desert region of eastern Iraq.

The distribution of the forts in areas so far from the cities, and the absence of a precise border line, made Casana and his working group think that these structures «did not function like a border wall, with a series of towers and fortified camps built to block Persian incursions or prevent attacks by nomadic tribes.”

Casana instead argues that these forts were built mainly for commercial and administrative reasons, and only partly for military reasons. «Based on the rethinking of the Roman borders as points of cultural exchange rather than barriers, carried out by some scholars, we can imagine that the forts in the Syrian desert also allowed safe movement across the region, and represented places to water camels and to their flock, as well as places where travelers could stop to eat, drink and sleep. And therefore they had a key role in connecting the east and west of the world of the time.”