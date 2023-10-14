Beren Nur Karadi is a young Turkish actress who has achieved success with her role as Defne in Yargi, the name by which Turkey a Family Secrets is known.

This little actress, who plays the youngest of the Kaya in Turkish fiction, began her career in 2019 and, since then, has participated in several series and films.

Although she has only been in the world of acting for a few years, Beren Nur Karadi has been attracted to the world of acting since she was very young, as we have seen on her social networks.

Beren Nur Karadiş also really likes music and has shown us his great talent… by playing the piano!

Defne, Ilgaz’s sister

Defne is Kaya’s little sister, whom all the characters are very fond of. She has a very special relationship with Ceylin and with Merdan, who has always tried to take care of her and protect her from her.

Now, she has become one of the main protagonists of one of the subplots of Family Secrets… she has been kidnapped by the Balkan mafia! Her brother is desperate to do anything to find her; However, the kidnappers have already warned them: if they do not release Salim, they will kill her.

I hope they find her safe and sound as soon as possible! We can’t wait for the next episode of Family Secrets!

