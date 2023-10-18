The “Madame Web” movie could premiere its first trailer on October 23 at a Sony Entertainment event.

For the memory of few, “Madame Web” is one of the next films to be released by the Spider-Man universe composed by Sony Entertainment. In the last few hours, the rumor of the possibility of having among us the first official trailer of the film starring Dakota Johnson next October 23rd.

Confirmed by global websites specialized in cinema and insiders on social networks, Sony would reveal the trailer of the film at a company event.

What will we see in the movie?

We will not only see Dakota Johnson gives life to Cassandra Webb (Madame Web) In the film, we will also have a luxury female cast made up of Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazón and the recently added, Sydney Sweeney. The young star from the “Euphoria” series joins the film to give life to the role of Julia Carpenter, also known as Spider-Woman.

While many of you will be thinking about the low-level overexploitation of content that we have today within the world of superheroes, Sydney Sweeney took the trouble to calm the waters by saying: “I think it’s different from what people expect from a superhero movie.” For its part, the other unknown of the film is the role it will play Emma Roberts in the same. Said and clarified by Roberts herself, She is not a character that has supernatural powers, but she is not a superhero either. Hence the theories and rumors that trigger the possibility of seeing the actress giving life to Mary Parker, the mother of our dear Peter.

While nothing is certain as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the film has a release date set for today. February 15, 2024.

Emma Roberts (image by cordonpress) Madame Web (2024)