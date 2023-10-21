Gabi Jiménez is in charge of providing the Spanish voice for two of the main characters of the Turkish series broadcast by Antena 3: Yekta from Secretos de Familia and Halit from Pecado Original. If you have seen these two fictions, you will have noticed that these two characters sound the same when speaking, but if you do not know one of them, we invite you to see the comparison that the voice actor himself makes of these men, since they have more things in common than it seems.

Yekta is a twisted character that Gabi admits she loves playing. “He is a difficult, contradictory guy, very fighter in what he does, but very scoundrel,” he says. Furthermore, the voice actor tells us that what is coming soon to this character “is small,” ironically speaking. What will happen to Yekta in Family Secrets in the future?

For his part, “Halit is a man who has worked hard to achieve what he has and I think that the work has already surpassed him,” commented Gabi Jiménez. Although he is not surprised at all that his life is so stressful with how complicated his relationship is with his children and his wife. Things never stop happening at Argun Manor!

The two characters were presented as the antagonists of their stories and have shown, on more than one occasion, that they are capable of exceeding limits with those who stand in their way. However, Gabi Jiménez considers Yekta more of a villain. Although he wouldn’t dare mess with any of them!

Regarding who she thinks will surprise the audience the most, Gabi has been quite hesitant, since “each one in their story is going to have very important surprises.” So far in the broadcast, the voice actor has been more impressed with Halit’s evolution… But both he and Yekta still have a long way to go!

You can continue enjoying Gabi Jiménez’s voice from Monday to Friday with Halit in Pecado Original and on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. with Yekta in Family Secrets. Press play on the video and listen to everything that Gabi Jiménez has told us about his characters!

