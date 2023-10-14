Dr. Frasier Crane returns to television almost twenty years later in a new season of Frasier, which has just premiered on the SkyShowtime platform.

In recent years, we have seen how popular sitcoms of the last century returned to our screens to once again conquer the public that grew up with them and to attract new audiences. Almost 20 years later, Frasier is back with a new series now available on SkyShowtime.

Frasier was a popular sitcom who was born as a spin-off of Cheersother sitcom US. Its first season premiered in 1993, and ended its broadcast in 2004, having managed to reach 11 seasons and more than 260 episodes. Without a doubt, it was one of the most popular spin-offs on television, and now it promises to succeed again.

To remember some iconic moments of Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the serie original and laugh for a while, we have decided to bring you some of the funniest memes that have been made based on it in recent years.

The funniest Frasier memes

The check frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) is iconic, and shows us different scenes of Frasier with the character he gives life to Kelsey Grammer coming across video game characters or settings, such as Bloodborne o Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

We also have the account @twinpeaksandscrambledeggsdedicated to creating memes based on Twin Peaks yFrasier, o @major.frasierfocused exclusively on Frasier, although it is less prolific than the previous one.

He revival of Frasier premiered in SkyShowtime ayer, Friday October 13, with its first two episodes. From now on, every Friday you will have a new chapter of the series until you complete the 10 that make up its series. First season.

We remind you that the original series Frasier is also available in full on SkyShowtime, in case you want to review the doctor’s story Frasier Crane before starting to see the New episodes.