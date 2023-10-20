Throughout history, some volcanic eruptions have had severe environmental consequences. The amount of dust and gases expelled by volcanoes can change slightly and for a time the composition of the atmosphere not only in their immediate surroundings. In this sense, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption could be the most relevant so far this century.

5% less ozone. A new study has calculated how the Hunga Tonga eruption, which occurred in January 2022, affected atmospheric ozone levels. The study observed a 5% decrease in the amount of ozone over the southwestern Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

The bounce of the hole. During the last decades the world has seen the slow but progressive recovery of the ozone layer, with its hole decreasing, to the point that some scientists placed the disappearance of this atmospheric “gap” in the middle of this century.

However, recent months have seen the hole reach an area that we have not seen in years, 26 million square kilometers, something more than if we combine the area of ​​the two largest countries in the world, Russia and Canada, and almost twice the area. Antarctica, the continent on which it is located.

The hole presents a cyclical trend: it grows at the end of the southern winter, in August, and then contracts again after the summer. This year, however, its growth phase began earlier than expected to reach this enormous extension.

The first suspect. The power with which the volcano erupted made it the usual suspect for some of the changes we have seen in our atmosphere in the last year and a half. However, the fact that the effect was not noticed until a year later makes this link between eruption and hole less intuitive.

This is where the latest study that has analyzed the matter comes into play. The responsible team was analyzing the atmospheric effects of the eruption through probe balloons released in the region with scientific instrumentation. They observed a 5% drop in the density of this molecule in tropical latitudes in the ozone layer in just one week.

The details of the study carried out were published in an article in the journal Science.

Water steam. According to the authors’ hypothesis, water vapor would have been responsible for this reduction. The volcano not only expelled matter at high altitude, reaching the 55 km barrier; but was responsible for the largest injection of water vapor into the atmosphere in recent times. The eruption added the equivalent of 10% of the amount of water it normally holds to the atmosphere.

The researchers point out the increase in humidity, radiative cooling (the fact that gas and dust from the volcano acted as an “umbrella” preventing the entry of solar radiation), and the injection of aerosols caused, according to the authors of the study, this reduction in the density of ozone in its layer.

From 5% to 60%. The authors believe that this reduction in ozone in tropical latitudes may have been, at least in part, responsible for the unique growth of the ozone hole this year. They point out, however, that it must be taken into account that there is a difference in the drop in density after the eruption (5%) from that associated with the hole, a region in which ozone levels can fall up to 60% compared to at medium levels.

The authors also explain that the reason why the effect was not noticeable in the 2022 “season” was the distance between the event and the hole itself. This distance would have implied that this “absence” of ozone would have taken time to reach the Antarctic region.

It is also worth remembering that in a system as complex as the atmosphere, it is expected that there will be some natural variability in events such as the cycle of expansion and contraction of the ozone layer hole. That’s why this growth is likely not permanent. What is not clear is how long the effects of what has been one of the most important volcanic eruptions in the contemporary world will last.

Imagen | Copernicus Sentinel/ESA / Japan Meteorological Agency/NASA SPoRT