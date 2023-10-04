Being part of a video game development company can be a dream job for many gamers, although in recent times it is not so much so since in fact, many developers have fired workers, with some even accused of doing so irregularly. Something that has been indicated by some former BioWare workers, owned by Electronic Arts, who claim that they were dismissed without adequate justification.

Something that has led seven of the fifty developers who were fired to have announced that they will take legal action, since they believe that the compensation received after being fired was unfair. And based on previous court rulings in the Canadian province of Alberta, the former employees argue that they were awarded significantly less compensation than others had received in similar cases.

One of those affected named Jon Renish, published a statement on its Twitter/X account, saying that “Alberta courts have awarded at least one month of compensation for each year worked, including all fringe benefits; the compensation offered by BioWare to these workers was considerably less,” further noting that The former workers tried to negotiate with BioWare to improve these conditions, but were unable to reach an agreement.

“We are trying to understand why Bioware is scamming us in these difficult times,” says Renish.

And according to Alex Kennedy, who has been working as a legal representative for the plaintiffs, BioWare may have included illegal clauses in its employees’ contracts, which could be invalid in court. Although dismissals without just cause are legal in Canada, they carry responsibilities for the company, so the lawsuit argues that the company behind franchises such as Baldur’s Gate and Dragon Age would be trying to evade these responsibilities.

