Brazilian explorer Yuri Sanada wants all the geography books on the planet to become outdated. To achieve this he hopes to turn around one of the oldest, most bitter and complex debates that divide geographers: which is the longest river in the world. The most common answer, shared by the Britannica encyclopedia, the Guinness World Records or the tourist guides of Egypt, is that, with 6,650 kilometers in length, that title belongs to the Nile; But such a statement is not free from controversy and there are those who believe that if the calculations are refined, the honor would go to the Amazon.

Sanada is one of those who holds the latter opinion. And he is willing to prove it with an ambitious (and dangerous) expedition through the Amazon.

What do the figures say? Today, the Amazon is the largest river in the world in terms of flow, but not the longest. For the Guinness World Records, that merit belongs to the Nile. The Britannica encyclopedia recognizes the African river as being around 6,650 km long compared to the 6,400 km of the South American river.

With these figures on the table, there is little room for discussion, but the reality is somewhat more complicated because neither the extent of one nor the other is free from debate. There are those who believe that the total length of the Nile is close to 6,700 km or even around 6,800. And the same happens with the Amazon, which some measurements place well above 6,400 and bring it closer to 6,800 km.

Image of the lower part of the Amazon River, in Brazil, captured from the ISS.

The debate is served. That’s right, and good proof is that a quick Google search allows you to find a good handful of references that claim that the title of longest river on the planet belongs to the Nile or the Amazon. So yes, the geographical debate is served. At least for now because, if everything goes according to plan, in just over half a year Yuri Sanada wants to undertake an ambitious expedition along the Amazon that will demonstrate, once and for all, that no other river can beat the mighty American river. at length.

And how do you intend to do it? Its purpose is to lead a campaign that will start in April 2024 with the purpose of covering around 7,000 km and traveling to the ends of the Peruvian Andes. All with the purpose of mapping and measuring the entire course of the Amazon as accurately as possible.

“We are going to prove that it originates in the Mantaro River in Peru,” the explorer explains to the BBC. It will not be easy, as demonstrated by the exploration figures provided by the Brazilian expert himself: “Around 4,500 people have reached the summit of Mount Everest and 1,500 have rowed across the Atlantic, but only about ten have made the journey from the source of the river to its mouth”. The Amazonian feat will be demanding, and not without risks. If everything goes as planned, the expedition will last approximately six months.

But… why this interest in the Mantaro? Sanada and his companions will not go blindly, nor moved by a simple hunch. The Apurímac and Marañón rivers are usually considered to be the most distant tributaries of the Amazon, but a few years ago James Contos heated up the debate by stating that he had identified a more distant source in the Mantaro River, also in the Andean country. The discovery is key to the dispute between the Nile and the Amazon because it would add an extra extension to the latter, between 75 and more than 90 kilometers to its maximum length.

“Our results reposition the most distant source of the Amazon to a more tropical location, change the upper nearly 800 km of the river up to this point and add between 75 and 92 kilometers to its maximum length,” states the article published in 2014 by Contos and Nicholas Tripcevich in the specialized magazine Area in which they claimed that their topographic maps, satellite images and hydrographic and GPS data showed that the measurement could be extended further.

NASA image showing the population concentrated on the banks of the Nile.

The Amazon, almost 6,800 km? “Although it is already proven that the Mantaro is connected to the Amazon, until now no one has carried out a complete measurement on the ground from the Andes to the ocean of this river,” explains Sanada, who will have satellite technology to settle the debate.

Neither yours nor that of James Contos have been the first studies that aspire to know the Amazon in detail. In 2007, the Peruvian National Geographic Institute (IGN) presented the results of an ambitious Peruvian-Brazilian scientific expedition that reached the Mismi mountain and concluded that the Amazon is the longest river on the planet with a length of 6,762 km, which would surpass the Nile. “The official results will be submitted to the international scientific community to position the Amazon as the longest in the world, although institutions such as National Geographic already recognize it,” they explained from the expedition.

An eternal debate? Despite Sanada’s optimism, not everyone believes that the debate between the Amazon and the Nile will be settled. “The controversy over which is the first tributary of the Amazon in the Peruvian Andes and which is the first of the Nile in Africa has been there for a long time and I believe that this debate will always be there,” acknowledges Antonio De Lisio, geographer at the Central University of Venezuela. .

There are thorny questions on the table, such as what should be the criteria to define the origin of a river, whether the largest or most extensive tributaries should be taken into account, and whether those that have dams can be considered valid.

With an eye on the Nile. “In the case of the Amazon there is a mouth so wide and full of islands that it is also difficult to determine where it ends before becoming the Atlantic Ocean,” David Haro, a professor at the Scottish University of Aberdeen, also told the BBC. And not all the debate centers on the Amazon, of course. The origin of the Nile itself leaves room for discussion, so settling the controversy would require strengthening measurements in Africa as well. Sanada himself recognizes his desire to undertake an expedition through its waters in the future similar to the one he is now preparing for the Amazon.

Images: Alexander Gerst (Flickr), NASA 1 and 2

