Virtually all mobile companies have lost sales so far in 2023, and a quick recovery is not expected.

These are not promising times for technology companies that are dedicated to selling mobile phones, because in fact, the latest data for this year are quite dark for the future of many of these companies.

This is clear from the latest Canalys report on the state of the North American market for the sale of mobile phoneswhich can be extrapolated to other similar markets.

The report shows that total shipments decreased by 22% in the second quarter of this year, mainly due to a series of macroeconomic challenges.

They expect the second half of 2023 to be slightly better due to the Christmas campaign and the launch of important devices such as the iPhone 15.

Despite economic uncertainty, he says the premium mobile phone market remains strong.

However, Apple and Samsung They increased their shipments of premium mobile phones with a growth of 25% and 23%, respectively.

Regarding all brands, practically all of them have seen a considerable decrease, except Google.

For example, although Apple remains in the lead with 14.8 million shipments during the second quarter, representing 20% ​​less than the previous year.

Samsung has fared worse, which despite occupying second place, has fallen by 27% compared to the previous year.

Interestingly, the only company that has grown has been Google, which is in fifth place, with an increase of 59%.

On the other hand, the report highlights that the largest drop, 43%, occurs in the “other” section, which includes devices under $200, basically prepaid phones.

Overall, the analytics firm expects year-over-year shipment growth for 2023 to decline 12%, although a recovery is expected over the next two years.