The wholesale fiber operator Onivia and the telecommunications consultancy Nae have presented the results of the first report on the wholesale FTTH market in Spain at the WholesaleSPAIN Forum, held in Madrid. Very interesting data is extracted from this about the distribution of fiber in our country and our situation with respect to other countries in Europe.

Spain leads fiber deployment

The report portrays a fairly idyllic situation in Spain with respect to the fiber situation in our country. For example, Spain is one of the European leaders in FTTH coveragein particular exceeds the European average for fiber in both rural and urban areas, especially when compared to countries similar in size and population.

In our country we have a 87% coverage of the territory with FTTH, rural fiber reaching 72% coverage. The European averages would be 58% and 35%, respectively. The only countries with better data would be Lithuania (92%/77%), Portugal (90%/70%) and Romania (89%/83%).

We still find better data in other statistics. Spain leads in both penetration and hiring rate of FFTH/B (fiber to the home/building), opening a significant gap with similar countries in terms of size and population. The report reveals that the predominant technology is fiber to the building with fourteen million lines, while hybrid fiber and coaxial (HFC) has fallen to two million.

Small telecos continue to grow

Focusing on the situation within our own country, it has more than 1,400 Internet service providers. The distribution of national and regional operators varies greatly throughout the country, with a strong concentration in Madrid, Barcelona and southeastern provinces such as Valencia, Alicante and Murcia.

Las small telcos and neutral operators that operate in Spain have already deployed more than 17 million homes with fiber optics. This figure includes almost 7 million homes already deployed by Digi, four million by Onivia and three million by Avatel.

He Fiber optic leader continues to be Movistar, which alone has a total of 28.3 million fiber customers in Spain. The other large operators would be, in this order, Orange (16.7 million), MásMóvil (9.3 million) and Vodafone (3.8 million; still very dependent on HFC).

After this first level of large operators, the second level It is occupied by Digi, Avatel Telecom and Adamo Telecom. In the third are local operators such as Olivenet Network, Aire Networks, PTV TELECOM, cableworld, EPORTS, Netcan, Grupo fibwi, sarenet, Telecolanza and fibergreen, which are leaders in 189 municipalities, especially in the southeastern area of ​​the peninsula.

Regarding download speed, Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators show similar results. Cities with more than a million inhabitants have an average speed of 207 Mbps, while in municipalities with less than a thousand inhabitants it is 141 Mbps. Spanish average download speed stands at 178 Mbps.