The Jerez round was a mix of emotions, from joy to exultation, with some moments of sadness and nostalgia. The tears of joy for Alvaro Bautista’s title victory mixed with those of emotion for the farewell of Jonathan Rea to Kawasaki, of Toprak Razgatlioglu to Yamaha and of the various farewells that characterized the last round of the 2023 season.

But now it’s time to dry the tears and get back on track, because 2024 is already starting. Right in Jerez de la Frontera, where this championship ended, a new one begins with the pre-season tests that will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. they will give the opportunity to discover the new year. Between confirmations and news, it prepares us for a championship full of unknowns and promises to be decidedly interesting.

All eyes are on the Goeleven team, which will see Andrea Iannone appear when the garage door opens. Having completed the four-year disqualification, the rider from Vasto starts again from Superbike and does so with Goeleven, the independent team of the Ducati team. Particular attention will be paid to the Abruzzo rider, one of the most awaited since the announcement of the return to competition.

However, there will be no lack of desire to discover the new pair: Jonathan Rea will wear the Yamaha colors and already yesterday he unveiled the R1 that he will drive in the tests tomorrow and Wednesday. End of one era, beginning of another. The Northern Irishman leaves the Kawasaki in the hands of Axel Bassani, who will compete with an official bike for the first time in his career, becoming the standard bearer of the KRT and taking up the heavy baton of the six-time world champion.

In Jerez we will also see the Superbike debut of Nicolò Bulega, who arrives at the main series derivative class as the reigning Supersport champion. Ready, set, the Italian will make his debut with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, immediately taking over the four-cylinder that belonged to Michael Ruben Rinaldi. After many years, the rider from Romagna leaves the factory team to “return to his origins”. Independent team for the rider from Romagna, who will be part of the Motocorsa team.

If the team that wins does not change, here is the confirmation among the news: Alvaro Bautista will still wear the Aruba colors and will begin the defense of the title from Jerez, where last Saturday he won his second consecutive world championship. Andrea Locatelli also confirmed in the Yamaha factory team and Alex Lowes, whose presence is however uncertain due to the injury suffered in Sunday’s Superpole Race.

To see Toprak Razgatlioglu’s debut on BMW, however, we will have to wait until December. Yamaha did not give consent to the Turk to get on the M1000RR and therefore he will be forced to miss the first tests of the season. The Monaco manufacturer has thus decided not to take part in the two days of testing, starting again from those that will be held in over a month.