There are many providers that offer internet storage services. And one of the most popular is Hostinger. So below we are going to see if this service pays off in terms of what it promises to offer, and what we are going to end up paying month by month.

The ingredients to have the best Hosting service

The balance in terms of features that are included, along with the price that we will be paying month by month, is one of the main factors that must be taken into account when hiring hosting.

But it’s no use having a bunch of features on hand that we can’t take advantage of. Adapting the tools to our needs, and making the most of them, is equally essential.

So, at a first quick glance we have the price in line with the features, along with the possibility of making the most of them and adapting them to our needs.

When it comes to launching a web project, the first idea that many of us have in mind is to pay as cheap a price as possible. If we want to hire Hostinger web hosting we have several plans, and among them, the premium plan stands out. This plan, which includes numerous features that we will explain below, is available for only 2.59 euros per month. If you take advantage of the ADSLZONE discount coupon, you will enjoy an exclusive 10% discount.

No monthly traffic limit on visits and users

Visits to any website are a very important indicator of growth. Likewise, depending on the business model you want to launch, these will be a large part of the support of your project.

Therefore, in the event of peaks in visits or pronounced growth, users must be able to continue accessing your content, without your website going down. Hostinger has unlimited transfer rate. So if your website grows in visits, you won’t have to worry about traffic interruptions.

SSL certificates and backups already included and at no additional cost

Security is another of the most important elements, both for who comes to visit you, and so that your content and personal data are always safe from cyber attacks. SSL certificates are essential in this case, since they provide the necessary encryption so that Unauthorized people access sensitive places.

One of the most notable features of Hostinger is the inclusion of these SSL certificates, free of charge and unlimited on the different websites you want to host. And without having to pay more for their maintenance.

Just as SSL certificates are important, backups are vital in case we ever need to restore content. Again, Hostinger includes weekly copies at no additional cost, within the premium plan that costs 2.59 euros.

It is not necessary to know how to program to launch your website

To create a website and have it have a design to our liking, it is usually necessary to have programming knowledge to adapt everything to our liking. However, thanks to Hostinger’s Web Builder, which is also included in the premium plan, we will have a complete editor to have our website to our liking.

SEO positioning and WordPress installation

Optimization for WordPress is comprehensive, so you won’t notice that you are using two separate ecosystems.

In web positioning and WordPress issues, the hosting service can influence (a lot). SEO experts such as Romuald Fons define Hostinger as “the fastest, most reliable and economical hosting is Hostinger”, due to the balance and number of functions that this service already includes as a base, in addition to being a favorable hosting for the positioning of our page on the internet.

Many functions included for only 2.59 euros per month

Including so many features in one place makes other technology outlets, such as Techradar, also mention that “it has one of the most extensive lists of features that come at no additional cost.” So with this, there is another possible question to answer: You do not have to pay more to enjoy everything that comes as a base in the Premium plan.

With a guaranteed 99.9% uptime, a technical assistance service when you need it, free email accounts, a control panel with which you have everything you want at hand and a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you don’t You are satisfied, added to everything else, Hostinger plays with a lot of advantage. And yes, whatever your project, it will be the best option for you, since you will have a lot of premium functions at your disposal for less money.