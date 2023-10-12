Since the liberation of the high speed There is an eye on the quarterly reports prepared by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) on the evolution that is occurring in the supply and demand of these rail trips.

In the last quarter of last year, the results of the liberation were already more than evident, despite the fact that Ouigo began its journey in 2020. In 2022, Ouigo and Renfe were joined by Iryo. Since the entry of Renfe’s first competitors, the market has been turned upside down. And the results collected by the CNMC only confirm it.

More and more travelers with prices that don’t go down

The latest CNMC report refers to the second trimester of this 2023. That is, we already have data from the first half of the year and a more complete photograph than a few months ago, when Iryo had only been in our country for a few trips.

Now, in addition to Madrid-Barcelona (the route most in demand by high-speed travelers), Ouigo and Iryo offer trips to the Valencian Community and, the latter, also to Andalusia. All of this has caused Renfe to also have to enter the low-cost high-speed game with AVLO. And demand and prices have suffered the consequences.

For example, it has been the first full quarter with competence on the Madrid-Seville and Madrid-Málaga/Granada lines. The result: more than one million travelers on each line and a 40% increase in them compared to the previous quarter.

But where the number of travelers has grown the most is between Madrid and Valencia. Low prices have caused growth in travelers to skyrocket to 86.1% compared to the previous quarter, with more than 1.3 million travelers. The offers had been so aggressive that except for Ouigo (it lowered its prices by 3%) all companies raised their prices between 13 and 26%. And the prices of low-cost ones are still below 30 euros, despite everything.

The Madrid-Barcelona corridor has also seen an increase in the number of travelers. In total, growth has been 35.9% compared to the previous quarter, with more than 3.6 million travelers. However, this has not meant a drop in prices, since during this period they have increased, on average, between 17% and 37%.

With the seasonal Christmas offers over, low-cost prices have risen again. Source CNMC

Despite this, these latest data must be contextualized. Low-cost companies have had to raise their prices after the first months of offers to capture market share. The good news is that the AVE prices have been contained (growth of 1.1%) and that, on average, it is possible to travel between Madrid and Barcelona at prices ranging from 40 to 46 euros in Ouigo, Iryo and AVLO. The average price of the AVE is 66 euros.

In general terms, low cost companies have dragged down or contained AVE prices. In Andalusia, Renfe had raised the prices of its high speed before AVLO and Iryo began operating. Since their first trips, prices have fallen again, although they have remained higher than at the beginning of the year.

The low cost ones contain the AVE prices in Andalusia. Source CNMC

The low cost ones contain the AVE prices in Andalusia. Source CNMC

What does seem clear is that, as a general rule, traveling by AVE represents a overrun of about 20 euros compared to moving with low-cost companies. In addition to the Catalan case, traveling from Madrid to Valencia costs between 22 and 26 euros with the cheapest companies, while on AVE you have to pay 43 euros. In Andalusia, the AVE is up to 30 euros more expensive than AVLO in Madrid-Seville (71 euros compared to 41 for the low cost) and 12 euros in Madrid-Málaga/Granada (71 euros compared to 59). In both cases, Iryo maintains prices between 56 and 59 euros.

We must keep in mind that we are talking about the months before summer. At that time, young people benefited from significant discounts on high-speed trains from the State, which subsidized up to 50% of the ticket price or a maximum of 30 euros. The next report will include the impact of the measure during the months of July, August and September.

In Xataka | Renfe is not only condemned to compete for travelers. It is also losing ground in merchandise

Photo | Xataka