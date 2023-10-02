Know what Triumph operation returning in 2023 was a surprise and discovering that it was also doing so through streaming platforms was a huge surprise. Now we finally know many more details and the famous singer reality show already has official release datethereby revealing many more details About the program, we tell you everything.

Operation Triunfo arrives in November

We knew that OT 2023 It had to be right around the corner, since we were promised a premiere for the end of the year, but as of today we still didn’t have a specific date to mark on the agenda. That is finally a thing of the past and the talent show has announced with great fanfare that its first program will take place on November 20 (on a Monday) on the Amazon Prime Video platform, remember.

Furthermore, he will do it in style: with a first live gala in which his new presenter, Chenoa, will be in charge of conducting the program and introducing us to the new applicants for this very special edition.

This first program will premiere on the content platform at 22:00 (which used to be TVE’s usual schedule) and will last 90 minutes in which we will also learn what the dynamics of the programs will be like and we will be able to take a first look at the school. And the idea is to maintain the spirit and way of doing things that we have always known in this reality show, only transferred to a streaming service.

New teachers, renewed academy but also familiar faces

Chenoa will debut as presenter of this format – for which she herself was a finalist 22 years ago – while Xuso Jones will take the lead – the joke had to be inserted at some point – in «OT per day«, a short daily program (from Tuesday to Sunday), as a summary, in which we will review how things have gone for the applicants.

Noemí Galera She is once again the director of the academy while we have, for example, the arrival of Abril Zamora as the new acting teacher. During the casting process, to which thousands of people from all over Spain have applied, we have also seen how Manu Guix and Mamen Marquez participated, so we imagine that they will be present again as teachers at the center.

Regarding production, Getmusic is, of course, behind the project, as well as Tinet Rubira as executive producer, along with Josep Maria Mainat and Toni Cruz. As for the members of the jury, it is not yet known who will be part of this feared group.

It will be interesting to see how things go for the show in this new edition. Many have complained that the format was already too burned -it is impossible to launch so many new artists in such a short time- and, in fact, the audience share has been decreasing little by little throughout its history until reaching 12.2% of the final of OT 2020 (the edition in which Nía Correia won). Transferring programming from conventional TV (it has been on TVE and Telecinco) to a streaming service will be an important challenge and it will be interesting to know what its reception is from the public (or even if it motivates new subscriptions). We will be attentive, make no mistake.