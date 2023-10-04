Friday is an important day on Disney+: the premiere Loki season 2, one of those series that Marvel Studios continues to trust to save it from so much bad criticism. And even its most loyal audience is suffering from the saturation of superheroes to which the factory has subjected us, falling into a television and film-loving fatigue that the company is going to have a hard time getting out of. His first attempt, as we say, will be this installment with the god of Deception as the protagonist, a story that was already quite popular in its first season and that, according to the specialized media that have already seen it, will once again conquer us all – tired and not tired. We tell you what they say (sin spoilersof course).

Loki 2, finally in the Disney+ catalog

The wait has been longer than we imagined, but we finally have the continuation of Loki’s story on the small screen. The series, which premiered in June 2021, offered us a new spin-off about a character you love and hate in equal parts: Loki, Thor’s eternal brother.

The first installment, made up of 6 episodes, was a complete success and quite well received by the public, since it offered us a very fun and entertaining story in which Tom Hiddleston It is more in its element than ever and in which new characters like Sylvie, Mobius M. Mobius or Kang convinced the audience.

However, the actor’s problems Jonathan Majors, in charge of giving life to the aforementioned villain, shook everything up for its second season. Majors has been accused of abuse by his ex-partner and many have come to the fore after it to condemn that dealing with him is not exactly pleasant, being an abusive and difficult person to deal with. Disney does not like these types of scandals at all, so the delay in releasing a second installment immediately focused attention on the possibility that the form was looking for a replacement.

In the end it has not been like that – in fact, some other director has already come out to say that they never considered it, although it is possibly an attempt to whitewash ahead of the premiere – and the great villain, who will also be Phases 5 and 6 of the UCM, also appears in all its splendor in season 2 of which we already know its first reviews.

What do the critics say about season 2?

The opinion seems unanimous (and no media has seen the season finale): this installment is well worth it and will not disappoint. It is true that some call it less risky than the first, but, as noted, the story is still just as fun and entertaining, with a great approach to time jumps and, above all, they assure in Vandal, a great cast on which everything rests, with Tom Hiddleston back to the head.

The people at Fotogramas, for their part, point out that the first four episodes go from less to more, although again they point out that it is not comparable to season 1.

The medium Slashfilm gives it a score of 7 out of 10, indicating that it likes the action and how it is handled, and that this season feels more heroic than the first (in relation to the protagonist). He also likes the weight that Kang acquires although he regrets that Disney will have to reformulate all of his plans if the actor’s problems continue without a positive solution for him.

It therefore seems that we are going to enjoy a good installment… we are already looking forward to Friday to see the first chapter!