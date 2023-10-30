We had warned, and the forecasts have been fulfilled: Meta has announced that starting in November it will begin to offer users in the European Union versions of Facebook and Instagram without ads. It will do so to comply with European privacy regulations.

The monthly cost will be 9.99 euros if we subscribe via the web, and 12.99 euros if we subscribe via smartphone (due to the rates imposed by the App Store and the Play Store). It is a significant cost, especially considering that Facebook and Instagram are only intermediaries: the content has always been put there by the users themselves, who are now charged for accessing it without the presence of advertising.

In the official announcement of the measure on the Meta website, its managers also explain that until March 1, 2024, these subscriptions will also cover all accounts in the user’s account center, but from that date onwards each additional account will cost 6 euros per month via web and 8 euros per month via iOS/Android.

According to that announcement, the company “believe in an ad-supported internetwhich gives people access to personalized products and services regardless of their economy”, but they add that “they respect the spirit and purpose of these European regulations.”

The company has been maintaining a tense fight with the EU for some time, but the enormous fine of 1.2 billion euros for failing to comply with the GDPR seems to have made it give in on its strategy in the old continent.

Users who wish They will be able to continue using the free versions of these platforms, and the presence of advertising advertisements will be maintained on them as before.

