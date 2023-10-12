For months, as the oil crisis grew deeper and deeper, all eyes were headed toward October. At the exact moment in which the Andalusian Government made public the most precise x-ray of the Spanish olive grove.

We already have it. And he brings good (and bad) news.

Let’s talk about capacity. Although until a few years ago it was something little known, the olive production capacity is, almost certainly, the most complete annual report of the agricultural sector. It is a technical analysis (with a lot of data on the ground and half a dozen statistical models) to put together an estimate that is sufficiently precise to organize a campaign as complex (due to spatial extension, brevity of time and mobilization of resources) as that of the olive grove. .

Historically, the average deviations between actual production and the capacity forecast do not usually exceed ten percent. And these deviations are explained, fundamentally, because the final data depends on the meteorological evolution (for example, whether or not there is rain until collection).

Because it is important? As I say, capacity is essential for the sector because it needs it in order to organize the campaign, but there is much more. Your data is essential to orient yourself in the international oil market. It marks everything: from export prices to the management of reserves, passing, of course, through purely speculative movements.

The data. If we focus on the olive oil mill, the capacity is 550,600 tons. The good news is that it is 7% more than last year. The bad news is that it is 46.5% less than the average of the last five years.

For practical purposes, the result is that in the last two campaigns we have produced more or less the same olive oil as we usually produce in a normal year. That is, the data is not good.

Only at the labor level, we are talking about a loss of 3 million wages compared to the (more normal) 2021-22 campaign. And since most of the olive grove is dry land, most of the producers and workers are going to have problems stringing together two such bad years.

Will prices rise? That is the big question. Under these circumstances, 7% growth should result in the end of price escalation. And yet, that is not clear.

When Deoleo, the largest olive oil marketer in the world, made public its accounts for the year so far, it explained that the million-dollar losses were essentially due to the fact that they had not been able to transfer the growth in costs to the final price.

This makes sense, above all, to stop the bleeding of consumers who are abandoning olive oil and opting for cheaper products. The risk of forever destroying the olive oil culture in the country is there.

But if producers do not see signs that the next campaign is going to be better, stopping the bleeding does not make sense and the incentives for not passing on all production costs to the consumer disappear. That is, with a bad 2024, it is not ruled out that prices will continue to rise.

A breath. But that is a problem for 2024. For now, the truth is that these estimates give consumers a break. We will see what happens when international pressures come, but now it is a respite. What we need.

Image | Norberto Ortiz