If you are one of those who spend a lot of time on the road, you surely know the importance of having a good navigation application. Although Google Maps is widely used and has many advantages, there is an alternative that you cannot overlook, it is Waze.

Waze is, without a doubt, one of the best apps that exist, and the reason is because it keeps you informed of what is happening on the road in real time. Alert of accidents, radars, obstacles and other warnings that can help you avoid problems on your trip.

Likewise, it has a community of users who share valuable information, allowing you to make more informed decisions while you are behind the wheel. But there’s more, the application keeps hidden functions, such as secret codes that unlock advanced functions.

But best of all is the feature to find the cheapest gas stations. With fuel prices constantly rising, this option can help you save money when filling up your car. An alternative that is disabled by default, but here we tell you how to enable it quickly.

How to find the cheapest gas stations with Waze

Open the Waze application on your mobile. Go to the section Where are you going?, at the bottom of the screen. Then tap on Combustibleand then at the top right, select the gear icon to access the filter sort by. By default it will be enabled in Distancewhat you should do is change it to Precio.

By doing the above, all the service stations near your location will automatically appear. These gas stations are displayed in color, making it easy to identify the cheapest ones.

Those with the most affordable prices are highlighted in green, while the most expensive ones are shown in red. In the same way, those with intermediate prices are represented in yellow, so you can make a better decision when refueling.

It’s worth noting that gas station prices on Waze are updated in real time, so you can trust that you’re getting accurate data. If you want more details about a particular gas station, just click on it, and the app will display relevant information.

And once you have chosen the cheapest gas station on Waze, You can easily start navigation with the push of a button. The app will map out the route to get you there as quickly and efficiently as possible.