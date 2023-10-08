Wayne Rooney’s tenure as head coach of DC United is officially over. On Saturday night, soon after being eliminated from the MLS playoffs, the two sides mutually parted ways.

“I think it’s just the right time to part ways,” Rooney told reporters after the season-ending 2-0 win against New York City FC at Audi Field in Washington. “I did everything I could to try to take the club to the playoffs. I really enjoyed myself here. I had great help from the owners. … I feel it’s the right time for me to return to England, first of all obviously to see my family. I haven’t seen them in a long time.”

“What awaits me? What if opportunities arise? I’ve seen a lot of media reports. I have nothing planned. I will go back there to see my family. If something happens in October, November, obviously I will look at proposals.” In his final press conference as DC United manager, the Manchester United and England legend revealed he had the opportunity to leave the club at the start of this season, but turned down the offer to live it up the 2023 season with the Rossoneri.

“I was offered a job near my home in England four weeks ago,” Rooney said. “I declined because I wanted to push and do everything I could to get to the playoffs here. So I wanted to do everything right to try to get to the playoffs but we didn’t make it. I wish everyone here luck and success in the future, and I’m grateful for that ”.

It’s no secret that Rooney has built a special bond with DC United. He joined the club as head coach in July 2022, returning in another role following a goal-scoring spell in 2018-19. Before taking over the original MLS club, he had a two-year stint in charge of English Championship side Derby County. “Of course, DC United will always have a huge place in my heart,” Rooney closed.

