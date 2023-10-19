LinkedIn, layoffs coming for 668 people

New wave of cuts coming to LinkedIn. The social network for professionals, owned by Microsoft, is preparing to lay off 668 employees across its engineering, finance and talent teams. As Primaonline writes, the intervention will involve over 3% of the social network’s workforce, which has 20 thousand employees, adding to the list of thousands of jobs lost this year by the technology sector. Estimates, Reuters cites, speak of over 141 thousand layoffs in the first half of the year compared to around 6 thousand a year ago.

