Water is increasingly at the center of the climate crisis in Italy too. In our country – according to Legambiente data -, from 2010 to August 2023, 67% of extreme weather events that caused damage involved water as the protagonist. Among the most affected regions are Sicily, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna while among the cities they stand out Rome, Milan, Agrigento, Bari and Genoa.

Droughts, floods, inundations and hailstorms: even in our country, water is an increasingly protagonist in the climate crisis. Over the last thirteen years, from 2010 to August 31, 2023, 1,855 extreme weather events occurred. Of these, 67% saw water as the protagonist 667 floods, 163 river floods, 133 damage to infrastructure from intense rain, 120 damage from hailstorms, 85 landslides from intense rain, 83 damage from prolonged drought. Among the most affected regions: Sicily and Lombardy with 146 events and Emilia-Romagna with 120. Among the cities, Rome stands out, with 65 events, Milan 32, Agrigento 24, Bari 24, Genoa 20, Palermo 17, Naples 17, Ancona 14, Bologna 11, Modena 10, Turin 10.

Therefore, Italy is also severely dealing with the absence or excess of water as a consequence of the climate crisis. Furthermore, our Peninsula has a extremely fragile territory and therefore largely at risk of landslides and floods. Another problem, underlines Legambiente, is the poor water qualityas recalled by the now chronic problem of sickpurazione cost Italy so far 142 million euros in financial penalties, but also chemical pollution of rivers and aquifers.

We need an integrated strategy: but how is it implemented? The three key words of Legambiente

Legambiente identifies three key words to develop an integrated water strategy that is effective and far-sighted: knowledge, quality and integration. From these three key concepts, three macro-interventions are extrapolated:

the definition of one control room and a unique and integrated governance of water which systematizes the experiences gained over the years by the various subjects who manage a unique resource such as water from different points of view and with different skills and which allows us to overcome the bureaucratic and technical deadlocks that prevent virtuous interventions and plans from proceeding. There continuous knowledge and updating of the data currently available on the resource, which focus on the availability and uses of water through reliable and shared water balances. A integrated and quality design to plan the uses of the resource and the territoryaimed at preventing pollution and also ensuring a quality of the resource leaving the plants suitable for uses for correct reuse in agriculture and industry also in light of the new European regulation which came into force last June.