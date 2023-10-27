The latest technology to preserve the turf exploits the mechanisms of snow generators and dust suppression systems

How can we ensure that playing fields are always in the best condition throughout all months of the year? Each company adopts its own solutions, trying to preserve its turf from heat and cold. But traditional means are often not enough. Therefore, some clubs have decided to adopt new technologies, which exploit the systems in use for snow generators and for dust suppression.

in serie a

—

Olympia, this is the name of the latest innovation designed by Wlp. The machine guarantees maximum protection in the summer and winter months thanks to the double function of nebulization and ventilation. In Serie A, there are several clubs currently using this technology, including Sassuolo (first to adopt it in the summer) and Atalanta, who have installed it at the Gewiss Stadium and in their training centre.

the mechanism

—

How does it work? In the summer months, the water misting mode is activated, which allows you to create a “water screen” to protect the turf. Thus, the clubs ensure that the temperature of the pitch is never too high. In winter, however, the opposite problem becomes apparent, and to counteract it the ventilation mode is activated. By freeing the grass from dew, the formation of potentially dangerous mold for the pitch is avoided.