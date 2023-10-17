El Hormiguero has once again had a luxury guest of international stature. Valentina Zenere has visited the program on the occasion of the upcoming premiere of the new season of Elite, a series in which she has become one of the main protagonists.

The Argentine actress has acknowledged that on many occasions she gets involved with the scripts because they write expressions that she uses in a different way. This led Valentina to give Pablo Motos a small class on how to use “re”. Without a doubt, she would be a very good teacher!

One of the main themes of the new season of Elite will be mental health, to which they will try to give importance and visibility. Valentina has acknowledged that she has been going to a psychologist since she was very little and all of her friends in Argentina do so. The actress is especially struck by the fact that in Spain it is not so normalized, although, luckily, it is becoming more and more normalized.

In addition to her passion for the horoscope, Valentina has revealed to us one of her biggest secrets: She has a very bad time waking up! For this reason, she prefers night shoots, because in the mornings she needs time to adapt.

Valentina has been fun, she has been sincere, generous and has touched on very important issues for society. An interview worth watching. Hit play and enjoy it in full again!