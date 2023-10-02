loading…

Russian snipers take up positions in battle against Ukraine. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – Sputnik correspondents filmed Russian snipers in combat action against Ukrainian troops.

Snipers are an elite force that played an important role in the Ukrainian conflict. They hunted important targets ranging from high-ranking officers, artillery crews, machine gun operators and tank commanders.

They have a complex set of rules of combat behavior. They act in pairs, always seeking cover and moving quickly, avoiding close combat at all costs.

Snipers worked quietly and patiently, sometimes waiting hours before a target appeared.

They carefully study enemy intelligence, trying to understand their habits and behavioral patterns.

Finally, they pulled the trigger and their mission was complete to move on to their next target.

(she)