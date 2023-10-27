loading…

The United States destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (right) cuts off the Chinese warship Guilin in the South China Sea on August 19, 2023. Photo/sputnik/X

BEIJING – The United States (US) is trying to portray China as an aggressive country, claiming its warships and warplanes operating off China’s coast were harassed in an unprovoked incident.

Now, Beijing has responded by publishing evidence that US warships, thousands of miles from US territory, also did the same thing to Chinese ships.

In response to the Pentagon releasing footage of an allegedly “risky” air encounter between US and Chinese planes near Chinese airspace, Beijing hit back with a video of its own.

The Chinese Defense Ministry just disclosed the video of US Navy destroyer USS Ralph Johnson violating and provoking China. The irrefutable evidence is right in front of us. Is the US still going to deny it? pic.twitter.com/pTEqpvLqXy — Hu Xijin Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) October 26, 2023

On Thursday (26/10/2023), Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND), presented to journalists footage of two incidents on August 19, 2023 involving US Navy warships and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN ) which he described as “provocative.”

Both incidents occurred in the South China Sea near the Xisha Islands, a Chinese-controlled archipelago called the Paracel Islands in English.

In the first clip, the USS Ralph Johnson, a 513-foot-long, 9,217-ton Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, is seen maneuvering near the 433-foot-long, 3,670-ton PLAN Type 051 Guilin destroyer, and the Type 054A frigate. Huangshan is 440 feet long and weighs 4,053 tons.

The video clip shows the USS Johnson performing several maneuvers, including cutting Guilin’s bow, which forces the Chinese ship to sail through disturbed waters behind the USS Johnson, and performing a sudden acceleration.

“US Warship 114, this is China 164,” audio recorded on the Guilin ship can be heard in the video, referring to the hull numbers of both ships.