Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez have returned to the set of El Hormiguero to talk about the latest series in which they have worked together, El romancero, a fiction that combines drama and horror that will be available this weekend.

Pablo Motos couldn’t help but ask Belén Cuesta about her pregnancy as soon as he sat down next to her. The actress is seven months pregnant and she is impatiently awaiting the birth of her daughter, whom she saw just a few hours ago in an ultrasound. Furthermore, thanks to having brought up the topic about her, the actress has discovered from Pablo Motos that pregnant women’s feet grow.

After explaining the plot of the series in which they have worked together, Ricardo Gómez has spoken about how complicated his preparation was for his character: A despicable police officer who does not feel any type of compassion for anyone and who abuses everything he can. its power.

Ricardo agreed with the director and the creator of the series, a muscular physique for which the actor had been preparing. For seven months, Gómez had to follow a strict diet and go to the gym daily. “For what I am, I became very strong,” he confessed.

Taking advantage of the fact that their visit coincided with Halloween and that their latest series has a dose of terror, the actors have remembered some of the scariest moments of their lives. Watch the full interview again because it will surely surprise you!