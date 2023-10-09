Allegri’s defense holds up, and the start of the championship was better than a year ago despite the loss of highly experienced players in the summer. And when Chiesa and Vlahovic are at the top…

Fabiana Della Valle

9 October – Turin

Records have never been his obsession. With Saturday’s victory Massimiliano Allegri not only became the record holder of the Turin derbies won (13, like Giovanni Trapattoni) but cut the ribbon of 289 victories in Serie A, which means third place alone and Luciano Spalletti (288) behind . For him the only ranking that matters is that of the championship which currently sees the Lady in third place together with Fiorentina, with only the Milanese team in front. Not even numbers are one of his passions, but those of Juventus at this start of the season tell of a team that is clearly growing compared to the previous one. On the one hand there are the constant criticisms from some of the fans for the unexciting game (even if during the derby chants for the coach came from the corner) on the other the results that prove mister derby right. “Our objective remains the same, to arrive in the top four – said Max after the match – but this does not preclude us from being able to dream of other things, also because we are at Juventus”. And at Juventus, as the club motto states, winning is the only thing that matters and competing for the scudetto remains a duty, even in a season of reconstruction and transition. “A year zero in which we start again from more real foundations”, as John Elkann declared immediately after the confirmation of the capital increase, but also with great confidence.

WINNING DNA

—

Juventus is there, after 8 days they have great numbers despite not having yet expressed their full potential and what’s more, in the long run they will be able to take advantage of the advantage of having the midweek cup match. Ugly, dirty and bad, as the title of an old Ettore Scola film states, yet the Bianconeri are always there, clinging to the Scudetto train and ready to take advantage of other people’s stumbles. The attack that works even without Chiesa and Vlahovic (and that Allegri hopes to have back after the break), the defense that has once again become one of the most impervious in Serie A, the enthusiasm of the young people and a winning DNA that is still part of of the club’s history.

The comparison

—

The Lady 3.0 of Max bis has more points (17 against 13), more goals scored (14 against 12) and only one more goal conceded (6 against 5). It means that despite having lost players of weight and experience (Di Maria, Paredes, Bonucci and Cuadrado) the breath of freshness brought by the lowering of the average age of the squad has been good for the group. Certainly among the advantages is having changed almost nothing compared to a season ago (Cambiaso and Weah the only new additions) and having retained the jewels Vlahovic and Chiesa.

The attack

—

Dusan and Fede, who were in the stands on Saturday cheering for their teammates, are the secret of the sprint restart of the Juventus offensive department: four goals each, eight in total, more than 50% of the Lady’s total goals. And when they are not there, the backup striker Arek Milik (who after the match gave his shirt to a special fan, Mr. Antonio) doesn’t have to be asked: two centers in 185 minutes played and with only one match as a starter. Not everyone has three such reliable and prolific strikers in their squad. Vlahovic missed the last two matches due to back pain, Chiesa stopped two days before the derby with a minor tendon problem. Both of them plan to return against Milan immediately after the international break and Allegri hopes to challenge the league leaders with his full complement of forwards.

The wall

—

The attack is working and the defense is back to being as solid as ever: after the 4 goals conceded against Sassuolo, Juve have scored 3 clean sheets in a row (5 in total out of 8 matches played): with 6 goals conceded they are the second best defense of Serie A behind Inter (5). This, more than his personal bests, is something that makes Max smile, as he has always built on his successes in the back department.

October 9 – 8.33am

