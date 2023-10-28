Malú has already chosen three voices for the Assaults of The Voice. The next Battle was that of Dária, Judith, Andrea and Julia.

They have dubbed it the Battle of Versatility because all four of them have very powerful voices. And they have not disappointed!

The four of them have done a great performance on stage: “You have shown a wealth of talent and incredible magic,” said Abraham Mateo.

Everyone has been left breathless with this performance and Malú has acknowledged having a great team: “They have been very companions on stage and that is one of the most beautiful things that exist,” the coach confessed.

Malú can take the four, but he would close his team and from the last Battle he would not choose anyone: “For fairness, in this Battle we are going to stay with three.”

The coach has said the first name without further ado: “Julia is staying with us.” Abraham Mateo has selected Judith and Malú has said the last name of the night: “We are going to stay with Dária, Judith and Julia.”

Dária, Judith and Julia move on to the Voice Assaults and there is only one more place left for the next phase.