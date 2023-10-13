loading…

The Israel-Hamas war has triggered increasing anti-Jewish sentiment in the US, triggering security risks. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) is very serious about providing assistance to Israel. This sparked concerns that the Hamas war would trigger serious security disturbances in the country.

“There is no specific or credible intelligence indicating any threat to the US as a result of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas,” said US Department of Homeland Security officials, reported by CNN.

Still, officials emphasized that they are well aware of how volatile and unpredictable the threat environment is.

“Right now, we are extremely alert to the potential for violence in the United States originating from a variety of threat actors,” a Homeland Security official told reporters on Thursday, citing the potential for violence encouraged by anti-Semitic, Islamophobic or anti-Jewish groups. and Arab sentiment.

In addition to preparing state and local institutions to deal with potential domestic fallout, the official also raised concerns about the situation in Israel evolving into a broader conflict on multiple fronts.

“Everyone is familiar with the various ways in which the conflict could escalate: you know, the northern front involving Lebanese Hezbollah, and other actors in the region getting involved,” the official said. Apart from that, the US also has potential implications for domestic security.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discussed homeland security issues with senior law enforcement and national security officials, according to the White House. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was among those in attendance.

In a keynote address at the Anti-Semitism Foundation’s Inaugural Sports Leaders Summit on Thursday, Mayorkas underscored the importance of confronting anti-Semitism.

“The events of the past five days have awakened deep and sometimes generations-long fears among Jews everywhere. “The paradigm of anti-Semitism, and anti-Semitic violence, has changed drastically over the last five days,” he said. “So is the urgency with which we face it.”

(ahm)