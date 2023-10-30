It must be admitted that the public got to know Fujianti Utami alias Fuji after the accident that claimed the lives of his older brother, Bibi Andriansyah, along with his wife, Vanessa Angel.

Since then, Fuji’s popularity has quickly increased, making him a popular Instagram celebrity and receiving many endorsements.

Along with his fame, Fuji became close to Tariq Halilintar, until the two of them dated for a year.

As long as the two of them were dating, the public always highlighted their togetherness. In fact, quite a few people are praying that this couple will end up going down the aisle.

Also Read: Keeping Many Memories, This Is The Most Historical Thing In Fuji’s Life

Unfortunately, because Tariq’s parents never got the blessing, their relationship ended.

Now, both Tariq and Fuji have new partners. Tariq with Aaliyah Massaid, while Fuji with Asnawi Mangkualam, the captain of the Indonesian national team.

Even though the public welcomed Fuji’s new love story with Asnawi, many people were curious about who Fuji’s first girlfriend really was. Is it true that Tariq Halilintar was Fuji’s first boyfriend?

The public’s curiosity was answered by Haji Faisal, Fuji’s father, in a podcast with Denny Sumargo some time ago.

Frankly, Haji Faisal said that his youngest daughter had never socialized with friends of the opposite sex.

Also read: Fuji is called not an artist, fans upload old recordings of his video call with Ahn Hyo Seop: Fuji goes global

“(Fuji) has never had a girlfriend. Indeed, when it comes to my children, I always put education first, dating comes second. Before college, for me, don’t date,” said Haji Faisal, quoted from YouTube Denny Sumargo.

Fuji’s father’s answer suddenly shocked Denny Sumargo. In fact, with the intention of joking, Denny Sumargo asked whether Fuji had ever dated secretly, aka backstreet.

“Never,” stressed Fuji’s father.

From this answer, it can be confirmed that Tariq Halilintar was indeed Fuji’s first boyfriend.