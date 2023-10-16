Yes, you read correctly: Saint Teresa. Although it may sound like a joke, the founder of the Order of Discalced Carmelites could have served as inspiration for the creation of one of the most mythical and well-known elements of the great Marvel universe. At least that’s what more than one might think if you compare the Thanos Infinity Gauntlet with the one known as the Incorrupt Hand of the aforementioned nun, two elements that are too similar, in the opinion of many, to be a simple coincidence.

La Mano Incorrupta

Saint Teresa of Jesus was a nun (founder of the Order of Discalced Carmelites) and Spanish writer, beatified, canonized and proclaimed doctor of the Catholic Church in the 70s during the pontificate of Paul VI. As they say in many writings about her person, she is considered the summit of the mysticism Christian experimental with the religious and poet San Juan de la Cruz.

According to the accounts of the Catholic Church, ten months after the death of Saint Teresa, her remains were exhumed, with the surprise that, when doing so, the body appeared incorrupt. This facilitated (and encouraged) the “distribution” of parts of his body around the world as relics -yes, all this is a bit wild and creepy-, including, of course, his left hand (without little finger), which It was kept in a gilded silver box inlaid with precious stones.

The one known since then as the An unbroken hand He has suffered more trips than he would like. It first fell into the hands of the Carmelites of Lisbon, and then went to the Carmel of Ronda in 1910. It was there until the start of the Civil War, when a general stole it and ended up giving it shortly after to Franco, who kept it in the palace. del Pardo, where they say he had it on his nightstand. Once the leader died, Carmen Polo, his widow, gave the Hand to Cardinal Marcelo González, archbishop of Toledo. Finally, he handed her over, at the beginning of 1976, to the Carmel of Ronda, where she has remained since then.

Its resemblance to the Gauntlet

The “Hand” of Thanos or the Infinity Gauntlet does not have a history as deep or religious as that of Saint Teresa – after all, it is still fiction – but the similarity between the two is more than striking.

As you can see in the image below, recently published by a user on There is even a gem that is placed on the back hand in hand, suggesting that there is little chance here and perhaps a lot of inspiration when Jim Starlin, together with the cartoonists George Pérez and Ron Lim, created the Gauntlet.

The resemblance of the Infinity Gauntlet capable of destroying the entire universe from the movie Avengers: Infinity War and the incorrupt hand of Saint Teresa. pic.twitter.com/LeMIXHkOFP — Elzo (@Elzo_) October 15, 2023

This is a topic that has been discussed for years (especially since the Marvel weapon appeared on the scene through the MCU films) and to this day we still have no official answer.

What do you think, blatant inspiration or just a coincidence?