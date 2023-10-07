Dooku’s ambitions were never as dark as you remember.

Christopher Lee masterfully played Count Dooku in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars has always been a franchise where there has been no shortage great actors and actresses in its cast. In the first 3 films we had veterans like Alec Guinness or icons like Harrison Ford and in the prequel trilogy the bar was raised thanks to the presence of Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson or the deceased Christopher Lee.

Christopher Lee was in charge of playing the Conde Dookua skilled Sith who is still subject of debate among fans of the franchise. And it is no wonder, since by carefully analyzing the character’s career we can see that the figure of him as an antagonist has never been as evident as it seems.

Dooku’s ambitions were never worse than Darth Sidious’s

He Conde Dooku He was, along with Jango Fett, the main antagonist of Attack of the Clones, a film whose final stretch was in charge of showing us the rise of the Clone Wars in all its glory. These scenes would be interspersed with the confrontation between Dooku, Anakin and Obi-Wan, the Sith demonstrating vast superiority over them and even going so far as to easily mutilate Anakin’s hand in an obvious nod to The Empire Strikes Back.

However, this It’s not the only thing that brought Dooku together with Anakin. As with the future Darth Vader himself, Dooku’s path to the Dark Side was motivated largely by his differences with the Jedi Council and for possessing an ambition that he only saw himself capable of achieving by joining forces with Darth Sidious.

Unlike Darth Maul, Dooku had a clear opportunity to kill Obi-Wan and even Anakin, but ultimately preferred to show a calm attitude that does not match the constant hatred felt by the Sith.

In this part of the film Yoda commented something very interesting: Dooku was a talented Padawan that he himself trained, making it clear to us that Dooku wasn’t always a Sith consumed by darkness, in fact, there was light inside him for a good part of his life and He is not ashamed to remember his past as a Jedi despite admitting to feeling now someone more powerful than before.

Dooku was the respected Jedi master in the past

At this point we have to delve into works related to the main Star Wars films. Revenge of the Sith had a novelization that gave us more information about Dooku. This Sith was interested in form an alliance with Obi-Wan and make him join the Dark Side, valuing the great talent he demonstrated before him.

The future emperor had not felt the slightest interest in Dooku for a long time, his target was Anakin and his plan was to this Jedi murdered Dooku to make the darkness stronger that he felt growing inside the prodigious Skywalker.

Dooku’s death was the biggest demonstration of how different he and Palpatine were. While the Sith Lord did not hesitate to sacrifice his ally as another part of his plans. Dooku’s ambitions didn’t have to include the extinction of the Jedi nor did he try to prioritize the death of his enemies at any time.

As Anakin pointed out on more than one occasion, Dooku was aware of the enormous power and corruption that existed in the Jedi Council and would not tolerate the Galactic Empire’s behavior as authoritarian or similar to what he saw in high-ranking Jedi. He, too, did not demonstrate the same levels of ambition or narcissism as Palpatine, in fact, He sought reform in the galaxy instead of a dictatorship. For him, the rise of the Galactic Empire was necessary to counteract the excessive power that the Jedi Council had at that time.

Its objective was achieve a balance of powers that he considered fair for all and prosperous for the future of the entire galaxy. The character eventually became another victim of Palpatine’s tyranny and these goals he had, very different from those of his Sith master, never came true.

