The United States is deploying 2,000 troops to defend Israel if its war with Hamas spreads to various countries in the Middle East. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) military ordered 2,000 troops to prepare to be deployed to the Middle East. Thousands of soldiers will defend it Israel if the war with Hamas spreads to neighboring countries.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the deployment of thousands of troops would allow the United States to respond more quickly to the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, the White House emphasized that it does not intend to place US combat troops in the field.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said preparing troops to deploy was actually sending a signal of deterrence.

“We don’t want this conflict to escalate and spread,” said Kirby to CNN, which was reported on Wednesday (18/10/2023).

“There are no plans or intentions to deploy US troops in combat in Israel,” he said.

The move comes as President Joe Biden is on a trip to visit Israel on Wednesday to underscore Washington’s support for its close ally.

But Biden also hopes to prevent the escalation of the war in Gaza from becoming a wider Middle East conflict.

So far, Kirby said, the White House has seen no signs of deeper Iranian involvement in the conflict.

“Beyond the rhetoric…, not yet,” Kirby said.