Jordan requested the United States’ Patriot missile system after fearing that the Israel-Hamas war could spread. Photo/REUTERS

AMMAN – Jordan, one of the main allies of the United States (US), asked Washington to deploy the Patriot missile defense system to the Arab country. The request was triggered by concern Israel-Hamas war will expand.

“We ask the Americans to help improve our defense system with the Patriot air defense missile system,” Jordanian military spokesman Brigadier General Mustafa Hiyari told state television, as quoted by Reuters, Monday (30/10/2023).

The US Patriot missile system was deployed in the kingdom in 2013 following an uprising in its northern neighbor Syria, where the kingdom feared the Syrian civil war could spread and trigger regional conflict.

Jordan has become increasingly concerned about the incessant Israeli bombardment of Gaza since Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7. Officials in Amman fear the war will spread to various regions in the Middle East.

Patriots, considered one of the most advanced US air defense systems, are typically in short supply, leaving America’s allies around the world scrambling to get them.

Hiyari denied social media reports that the Pentagon was using his base to transport some equipment and weapons from its depots to Israel to bolster its defenses in the war in Gaza.

A Western diplomat said the Pentagon has used Jordanian military installations in recent months, as Washington strengthens its military posture in the region.

The United States has sent a large number of naval forces to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships, and adding thousands of troops to the region.

Senior Joe Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have warned of the risk of a major increase in attacks on American forces in the Middle East and that Iran could seek to expand the Israel-Hamas war.

Jordan has hundreds of American trainers in the country and is one of the few regional allies to hold extensive exercises with American troops throughout the year.