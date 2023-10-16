Warwick Davis, who plays Willow, is disappointed with the situation the series has had with Disney and its platform

Warwick Davis stands before Disney. The reason? The actor, who plays the legendary Willow Ufgood, has spoken openly about the enigmatic case of the disappearance of the series “Willow” from the Disney+ catalog. As Disney tries to right its finances, Davis asks a question that resonates in the minds of all fans: What am I supposed to say when they ask me why the series is no longer available?

A claim that does not go unnoticed

The original “Willow” showed us a magical world full of creatures like brownies, wizards, and trolls. Imagine the fans’ disappointment when they discovered that This highly anticipated sequel was removed from streaming. Davis has made it clear on his social networks: “I meet wonderful people every day who are fans of #Willow. Please, (The Walt Disney Company), what do I tell them when they ask why they can’t watch the series anymore?”

Davis’s claim is heard louder if we remember the magnitude of this work. “Willow” was designed to be a fantasy epic with a luxury international cast. We not only have Warwick Davis y Joanne Whalley, but Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz and other big names were also part of the project. The series aimed to explore a mission to save a prince, with twists and characters that added more layers to this rich universe.

Behind the scenes

Although Davis is the face of the series, it is important to highlight the team behind her. Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard and Kathleen Kennedy were in the executive producers’ chair. Bob Dolman, the film’s original screenwriter, was also on board as consulting producer. A mix of veterans and new talent that promised fireworks.

Jonathan Kasdan, one of the brains behind the series, showed optimism a few months ago, ensuring that “Willow” would find a new home. However, a lot of time has passed since then and the news about it has been scarce. Fans are now in limbo, wondering if the project will come back to life or remain in Disney’s memory chest.

The emotional carousel of the second season of “Willow”

Ah, dear fans, if you thought that the journey to resurrect “Willow” was already over, prepare yourself for the chaos that is being the possible confirmation and subsequent cancellation of the second season. First, we are bombarded with teasers and advertisements suggesting that a second season was on the way. Social media caught fire with excitement, forums and fan groups began theorizing about what we could expect. Finally more “Willow”!

But wait, things go wrong. Suddenly, confusing news starts to come out. Some say that production has been paused; others, that it has been canceled altogether. What a mess! It’s like someone is playing a malevolent sorcerer to our geeky hearts.

Uncertainty is palpable in the air. And while all this chaos unfolds, the fan community is divided between optimism and pessimism, between hope and despair. Some have even started online petitions for Disney to stop messing around and confirm once and for all what is going to happen.

So here we are, in an emotional limbo, waiting for someone, be it Disney or Warwick Davis himself, to put us out of our misery and tell us what the hell is going on with “Willow.” Will we have to cast our own spells to unravel this mystery?