Armed conflicts, children pay the costs. The Unetchac report

Whether it is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Africa or Ukraine, minors are the main victims of wars and armed conflicts. In Southern Sudan, 5 million children desperately need aid due to ongoing armed conflicts. In Mozambique, (only in the province of Cape Delgado), there are 147 children mutilated and killed due to conflicts (2020-2022); 105 reported incidents of sexual violence against children (2023), where girls are disproportionately affected and who, as a result, can suffer serious psychological and physical trauma. Even in Somalia, girls are more exposed to sexual violence, with 219 cases of violence inflicted (2023).

Although there have been numerous steps forward made by various governments to incorporate United Nations Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security into their national legislation and international legal instruments acting on the protection of children, the violation of their rights has not diminished. This, this is what it turns out from the data processed and reported in Italy by ricercatori della Universities Network for Children in Armed Conflict – Unetchac.

The international university network continues to carry out a qualitative and quantitative analysis of abuses and serious human rights violations suffered by children in conflict and post-armed conflict situations in the world as part of the National Action Plans on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and the impact of conflicts on boys and girls”, the project carried out by UNETCHAC in collaboration with the Institute of International Political Studies “S. Pius V” and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Through this project, the network works as a force multiplier: Unethcac researchers develop data in the field which is divided into geographical areas across 4 continents (Africa, Middle East, Asia, South America and Europe), validated by local sources. In conducting this research activity, Unetchac works in line with the objectives pursued by the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict. Specifically, the analyzes that compare data referring to 5 African countries, (Democratic Republic of Congo; Central African Republic; Sudan; Mozambique; Somalia), on which the research focuses, will be disclosed during the international conference which will take place tomorrow in Kenya, at the Tangaza University of Nairobi. Among the guests were Roberto Natali, Italian ambassador to Kenya, Jonas Yawovi Dzinekou, director of Social Studies – Institute of Social Transformation – University of Tangaza and Muhindo Nzangi, minister of Higher and University Education (RDC).

“The project, operating within the legal instrument of the Fourth Italian National Action Plan relating to UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, intends to develop a qualitative and quantitative research on the situation of children in armed conflict in Africa, Asia, Africa, South America, Europe (Kosovo and Ukraine). The project develops a comparison with the National Action Plans on Resolution 1325 of the countries that are the subject of the research on the specific topic of measures aimed at guaranteeing the protection of minors: this is certainly an innovative aspect aimed at identifying the measures adopted and adoptable to prevent and combat crimes against children that unfortunately we are seeing more and more of,” he says Laura Guercio, general secretary of Unetchac. “Italy – he continues – has always been at the forefront for the implementation of the Resolution, as demonstrated by the very adoption of the four National Action Plans.

Our project, in this way, intends to contribute to Italian action and commitment. L’objective is to contribute to the implementation of this instrument to guarantee the effective protection of children affected by armed conflicts, pursuing the principle of the universality of human rights. In light of the tragedies we are experiencing, from the Middle East, to Africa and Europe, it is urgent to strengthen this action. During the conference in Kenya, the Fourth Italian Action Plan will therefore be compared with the Action Plans of the aforementioned African countries, in which the situation of children is aggravated not only by the complexity of the conflict dimension, but also by factors of a social nature that they risk hinder the process of social reintegration of children affected by armed conflicts. This is a further aspect on which the Network intends to work”. While the conference is underway in Nairobi, the network’s experts inaugurate the Autumn School 2023 dedicated to “Judicial and social aspects of violence against children, in particular girls, in armed conflicts”.

The Autumn School aims to offer free academic and professional training in International Law, Humanitarian Law and International Criminal Law with particular regard to the protection of minors in armed conflict and with a specific focus on gender issues. The protagonists of the School are, in fact, students from 19 countries – including the war zones: Albania, Bangladesh, Finland, Ghana, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Kosovo, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Nigeria, United Kingdom, Democratic Republic of Congo, Romania, Somalia, United States, Thailand and Turkey.

It is above all young people that the network intends to direct its research work to, entrusting them with the keys to peacekeeping. At the end of the project it will be drawn up and disseminated the final report of the researchers’ analyses; the first virtual map on children and armed conflicts created by the Network will be available to international schools and universities.

